Funding Available to protect Archaeological Heritage – even if on private land

10 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is encouraging private owners, custodians and community groups to apply for funding for the care, conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of archaeological monuments in their area.

The 2025 Community Monuments Fund will enable conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments deemed to be significant and in need of support. The fund, which was first established in 2020, has invested over €1 million in more than 20 different archaeological sites in County Cork. €7.4 Million has been made available nationally for the scheme in 2025.

It aims to build resilience in monuments enabling them to withstand the effects of climate change, to encourage access to monuments and improve their presentation. The Scheme has three streams of funding, all of which offer up to 100% of eligible costs and include conservation works, conservation management plans and enhanced access and interpretation as well as emergency works.

Remarking on the scheme, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll said, “The archaeological heritage of the County of Cork is vast and unrivalled, with close to 20,000 recorded archaeological monuments. The Community Monuments Fund has provided significant funding for a wide range of important archaeological projects in recent years and groups and owners are encouraged to apply under the 2025 Scheme.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell said, “The Community Monuments Fund is an initiative of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and has become an important avenue for supporting and promoting archaeological heritage within the County of Cork. The Scheme is administered at the local level by Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit and each year a great variety and quality of applications is received.”

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 16:00 on Friday, 31st of January 2025. Applications can be made electronically by emailing corkheritage@corkcoco.ie or a hard copy may be submitted to: Community Monuments Fund, Cork County Council, Heritage and Conservation Office, Floor 3, Planning Department, County Hall, Carrigrohane Straight Road, Cork.