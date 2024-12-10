WEST CORK BUSINESS: Network Ireland welcomes new President

10 December 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

New President of West Cork female only Business group – West Cork branch of Network Ireland

This December saw outgoing President Sandra Maybury pass over the chain of office to Anna Healy, of Anna Healy Coaching, at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Monday 2 December. Anna will be the eighth Network Ireland West Cork Branch President for 2025, and will be supported by Anna Groniecka, of Anna Groniecka Photography, who will now hold the role of Vice President.

Outgoing President Sandra Maybury, of Maybury Marketing, thanked the 2024 committee for their support and dedication to Network Ireland and wished Anna Healy and the newly elected committee all the best for 2025.

Anna, founder of Anna Healy Coaching focuses her work on empowering female entrepreneurs through coaching and mentoring, and training leaders to mentor their teams effectively. Anna has been a member of Network Ireland West Cork since its inception in 2018 and has served on the committee in several supporting roles. She brings a wealth of experience and vision to the role as she commences on the year ahead.

Accepting the role at the Celtic Ross Hotel earlier this month, Anna said; ‘I am deeply honoured and excited to step into the role of President of Network Ireland West Cork for 2025 and I look forward to working closely with our committee and our members to ensure that together we grow stronger, dream bigger and achieve more.’

She adds, “The theme I’ve chosen for 2025 is Building Capacity. This will be about cultivating resilience, deepening knowledge, and pushing beyond perceived limits, personally and professionally. My vision for 2025 is to strengthen our branch through inspiring events, meaningful collaborations and innovative opportunities that put our members’ needs at the centre of everything we do.”

Anna Healy will also be supported by a new committee made up of members from the network, including Vice President Anna Groniecka, and the recently formed role of Vice President Designate which will be filled by Susan Collins Duggan, a drama and communications consultant and founder of Theatre Tricks Drama & Communications. Susan has been a member of the network since 2019, holding several roles within the committee, preparing her for the future role as President of Network Ireland West Cork in 2027.

Network Ireland West Cork is a networking group that supports the professional and personal growth of women in business. The network hosts regular events throughout the year covering a broad range of subjects and offers support which is open to members and non-members.

The West Cork branch saw a significant increase in its membership for 2024, plus events and guest speakers throughout the year, including the recently packed-out November event with best-selling author of ‘Poor’ Katriona O’Sullivan.

The Network Ireland West Cork branch Christmas party is on Friday 13 December at 7pm at the West Cork Hotel and is open to all members and non-members. Tickets can be purchased at www.networkireland.ie