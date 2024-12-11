You can now buy a gift voucher for The English Market

11 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The English Market, Cork, launches new online voucher

After years of operating with card vouchers, which will continue, Cork’s iconic English Market is delighted to launch a new online voucher system. For the first time, customers can purchase vouchers directly from the English Market’s website, redeemable at more than 40 stalls throughout the market.

The new online voucher system allows customers to conveniently purchase vouchers online from anywhere in the world. Once purchased online, there are two options of voucher to choose from – a printable pdf. version, a digital voucher for mobile devices. A gift card that can also be purchased and collected/posted at the following stalls in the market: The Sandwich Stall, Coffee Central or the Management office.

Brendan Walsh, Property Manager with Lisney Commercial for The English Market, said: “We are thrilled to be launching a new online voucher system at the English Market. The market was historically a very traditional marketplace, but over the years has developed into a multicultural and vibrant food market full of flavour and choice – while still maintaining its traditional character and charm. We are proud to be investing in new technology to help both customers and traders to ‘move with the times’ and help make trading and gifting that bit easier for everyone. The new voucher is a great option for corporate gifting, to give to someone special for any occasion, or to treat yourself!”

The vouchers can be purchased at https://www.corkcity.ie/en/english-market/vouchers/

The market is home to over forty innovative food producers and traders to choose from – everything from fine craft butchers and fishmongers to herbs and spices from around the world, to fresh fruit and locally grown vegetables, chocolates and cakes, and so much more.

The English Market is open 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday (closed on Sundays & Bank Holidays). For more information and to keep up to date with the latest news, visit The English Market social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or visit www.corkcity.ie/en/english-market/