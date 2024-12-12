Blackwater Motor Group fundraises for Cork Penny Dinners

12 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Blackwater Motor Group are running their food drive appeal in support of Cork’s oldest charity, Cork Penny Dinners across their dealerships in Cork.

This year marks the 4th year of the food drive from the Motor Group, who have set up drop off points in their dealerships for staff, customers and the public who are being asked to donate non-perishable items at any of the dealerships which will then be redistributed to Cork Penny Dinners during Christmas week. The drive will run from until Friday December 20th.

Speaking at the launch of the food drive Audi Cork, Sales Manager, Richard Schoonbaert said, “As a group we are long-term supporters of Cork Penny Dinners and we understand the vital role the donations make to the charity and would encourage people to support where they can.” The grup have drop off points in their dealerships located in Audi Bishopstown Roundabout, and Fermoy, and the former Leonard Motors in Skibbereen in West Cork.