Cork County Council’s Community Climate Action Programme to Open for New Applications

13 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll is encouraging community groups to apply for funding to deliver climate action projects in their local area.

Cork County Council has announced a supplementary call for applications for the Community Climate Action Programme. It provides targeted support to eligible community groups to deliver local climate action projects across a range of themes. This call has an increased focus on innovation and applications for projects in Cork County Council’s Decarbonising Zone of Macroom are strongly encouraged.

Thirty-one groups from County Cork shared more than €1 million in funding under the first call which opened in December 2023. The successful projects include a pilot food waste collection scheme, a community-led upgrade of an active travel cycleway, and the installation of solar PV panels and energy retrofit works on several community buildings across the county.

Applications open on Wednesday the 11th of December for six weeks until Wednesday the 22nd of January 2025. Proposed projects should address one or more of the five themes: community energy, travel, food and waste, shopping and recycling, and local climate and environmental action.

Mayor Joe Carroll said, “It is important that communities are supported to deliver projects that help to address climate action in their own area. The Community Climate Action Programme is a fantastic way for groups to access tailored financial support. These projects have the potential to transform at a local level. They also contribute to national climate and energy targets and help us to build low carbon communities. I strongly encourage prospective applicants to consider applying for the fund.”

The latest phase of the Community Climate Action Programme will provide eligible community organisations with up to 100% funding across three categories:

Small scale projects: less than €20,000

Medium scale projects: €20,000 to €50,000

Large scale projects: €51,000 to €100,000

It is open applicants who did not apply under the initial call in December 2023 and applicants are required to ensure that their project has all the required planning and regulatory permissions and consents in place.

Cork County Council recommends prospective applicants contact the Community Climate Action Office at climate@corkcoco.ie to confirm eligibility, in advance of any application. Further details about eligibility, requirements and the application process are available at www.corkcoco.ie