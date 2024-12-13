Cork City’s Rotary Tree of Remembrance launched by Tánaiste Micheál Martin

13 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCOrk.ie

Now in its 22nd year the Tree has raised over €1m for local charities – “Behind every ribbon, there’s a deeply personal story”

Organisers of Cork City’s Rotary Tree of Remembrance are inviting members of the public to drop into Patrick Street and remember their loved ones at Christmas by writing their message on a yellow ribbon and placing it on the tree.

Of course, they are also hoping that when people do that, they will also donate whatever they can afford to this year’s nominated charities which are Marymount Hospital and Hospice, Westgate Senior Citizens Foundation, and Tabor Lodge and Mercy Hospital Cancer Appeal.

This is the 22nd year of Cork’s Tree of Remembrance and in that time the initiative has raised close to €1.15m for local charities. This year’s Tree was officially launched by Tanaiste Micheal Martin, Cork’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Honore Kamegni, Rotary Ireland District Governor Seamus Parle and the Presidents of the Cork and Bishopstown Rotary clubs, Donal Cashman and Willie Reville.

The Tree will be available for ribbons right up to the evening of Christmas Eve. After Christmas the ribbons will be brought to the Holy Trinity Church on Fr, Matthew Quay where they will be blessed at an ecumenical service. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for Saturday January 11th at 5pm.

George Roche, an Assistant Governor of Rotary Ireland says there’s a deeply personal story behind every ribbon.

“Our volunteers see firsthand how much it means to people to remember, and honour departed family or friends by placing a ribbon on the tree. And after more than 20 years it’s become an institution in its own right. Some people who were brought here as children are now bringing their own children along. They say it has become part of their Christmas ritual to visit the tree and remember their loved ones.”

“It is really heartening to see that and to see people supporting the vital work which these charities do. With growing numbers availing of their services, these charities need our support more than ever. So, we regard the ‘Tree of Remembrance’ as a symbol of hope and gratitude as well as an opportunity for the community to rally round and support these great causes” Mr Roche concluded.