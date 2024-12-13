Who are the charity collectors in Cork with yellow jackets?

13 December 2024

By Tom Colling

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Iconic SHARE Crib to Light Up St. Patrick Street

True Christmas spirit will be felt on the streets of Cork city over the next two weeks, as almost 2,000 students from 22 schools across the city and county don the familiar yellow jackets and rally the troops for the annual SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) fundraising effort. The blessing and switching on of the iconic SHARE crib lights will be officiated by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Dan Boyle together with Bishop of Cork and Ross – Fintan Gavin and Rev. Meghan Farr, Rector of St Anne’s Shandon at 6pm on Friday December 13th. The occasion will be heralded by Band 1 Brigade under the baton of Captain Ben Jacobs, marking the beginning of a daily collection that will continue until Christmas Eve, a tradition that has been a cornerstone of Christmas in Cork for over 50 years.

A number of students will also take part in the annual SHARE 24-hour fast, as they man the crib daily. Students will collect right up until Christmas Eve, raising much-needed funds for a charity that has looked after the elderly in the region for half a century.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Chair of the Executive, Zak O’Sullivan said, “Every year, students from all over Cork come together for this worthy cause. We’re asking people to remember the elderly in our community. This Christmas looks set to be bitterly cold, but that won’t deter the students of Cork in their support of the elderly. Christmas can be a lonely time of year, and together we make a difference. Once the crib is up, and the annual SHARE collection begins, there is a real air of care, community and Christmas spirit in Cork.”

Kayla Cronin, SHARE executive, also spoke of the extra special nature of the 2023 SHARE charity drive,

“2024 marks the 55th year of the fast. For those of us involved, SHARE holds a special place in our hearts. Since September, we have been visiting SHARE residents every week and taking part in the dementia programme. The dementia programme is open to all those in Cork living with dementia. They can come into SHARE for a few hours every Wednesday, where we listen to music, sing songs and play games. It can be a nice break for those who care for people living with dementia too.”

For those that don’t have cash to hand, there are tap and QR code options to facilitate donations to the annual fundraiser. It’s also possible to donate on the SHARE website ShareCork.org.

Liam Fitzgerald, SHARE executive explained the importance of this time of year for the SHARE community,

“The Christmas collection is our only fundraiser for the whole year, which is why getting people behind it is so important to us. The people of Cork, and visitors to our city, year on year, continue to show generosity and support for what we do and on behalf of all of us involved in SHARE, we thank them for their generosity.”

The students of the SHARE community are the real heroes of the story as they volunteer each week throughout the year and spend quality time with the elderly in the SHARE community. Since its foundation in 1970, SHARE has provided a unique link between students and the elderly. It has created a blueprint for positive engagement between students and the elderly community, which has spread nationally and internationally.

Since its inception, SHARE has tackled the housing crisis for the particularly vulnerable elderly people of Cork City. Evolving over the last 54 years, the organisation, led by students, runs 140 homes in the area, across seven different locations. Students visit these homes on a weekly basis, offering much sought-after social engagement. In addition to this, the Brother Jerome Day Care Centre caters for up to 125 clients each week, offering a social environment, hot meals, fun and activities.

SHARE also facilitates medical and social support through its Day Centre on a daily basis, which involves an activity coordinator and support staff. In addition, the HSE provides one nurse and two care assistants who help the clients secure the extra resources and help they require.

Donations can be made to: https://sharecork.org/donations/