Ballymaloe Vodka Cranberry sauce back by popular demand for festive season

18 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ballymaloe Foods has renewed its collaboration with iStil 38 Premium Irish Vodka for Christmas, in a year that saw the drink named ‘World’s Best Neutral Vodka’ at the World Drink Awards in March.

It’s the second year in a row that the two Irish companies have joined forces. The seasonal condiment is infused with iStil 38 Pink Berries Vodka, which has a rich fruity flavour. The result is a grown-up twist on a traditional cranberry sauce which will dial up the taste of roast turkey, nut loaf or a cheese board, and can even be used to create festive Christmas cocktails.

Ballymaloe Vodka Cranberry sauce is part of a range of festive products rolled out by the Cork company for Christmas; also on shelves this year is its Ham Glaze, with clove flavours combined with the sweetness of pineapple and the rich flavour of Dungarvan Irish Stout. Meanwhile its Red Onion Relish is an ideal pairing with cold meats and cheese. The company’s iconic Ballymaloe Relish remains a firm favourite for those celebrating Christmas at home or abroad.

Commenting on the Christmas products, Maxine Hyde, General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods said: “Ballymaloe Foods has always placed a huge emphasis on Irish collaborations, so we’re particularly delighted to team up once more with iStil 38, whose product has achieved global recognition in the past year. Our limited edition Vodka Cranberry Sauce was a huge hit last Christmas and we expect it to fly off the shelves again this year. It has a place on the dinner table but it’s also perfect as a party food or in a festive cocktail.”

Ballymaloe Foods was founded in 1990 by Yasmin Hyde, daughter of Myrtle Allen. While it remains a family business to this day, the company now produces a wide variety of award-winning relishes, sauces and condiments, made in its purpose-built kitchens in Little Island, County Cork, and enjoyed all around the world. Ballymaloe Foods has always placed a huge emphasis on sustainability and was delighted to regain Bord Bia Origin Green Gold member status, achieving exemplary results for waste reduction, emissions/energy, community and employee wellbeing.