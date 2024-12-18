18 December 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle hosted a civic reception in honour of Ballincollig Tidy Towns last evening (Tuesday December 17) to celebrate Ballincollig being named as the overall winner of this year’s SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition. Ballincollig was also named Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre 2024 and a 12th time Gold Medal winner.

The then Bord Failte organised Tidy Towns competition began in 1958 and has become Ireland’s best-known sustainability and environmental initiative. The competition is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development and has been proudly sponsored by SuperValu since 1991.

Ballincollig Tidy Towns has a long and distinguished history with the national competition. Since it first took part in 1965, the voluntary organisation has become deeply ingrained in the ‘village’ and has made a significant impact on the local community.

Speaking at the awards, Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle said: “This award is so well deserved. Ballincollig Tidy Towns is a shining example of community spirit, collaboration, perseverance, and civic pride. They have done fantastic work around greening, fostering biodiversity and are trailblazers in terms of community climate action. Their success is testament to the efforts of an army of volunteers who work week-in, week-out on litter picks, environmental projects, floral and landscaping projects and much, much more”.

Cork City Council Director of Services – for Corporate and Community Affairs – Rebecca Loughry, also offered her congratulations to everyone involved in Ballincollig Tidy Towns, saying: “This award and their success over many years is testament to their fantastic community spirit and great pride of place which is evident for all to see in Ballincollig. Cork City Council is very proud to support and appreciates the dedication and volunteer effort that goes into winning such a prestigious award. I also want to thank our teams in City Hall, who work with and support those voluntary efforts.”

The judges’ report of their visit said “Ballincollig is something special” and commended all those involved for “bringing together all that is good in a community to create a town that future generations can be proud of”.