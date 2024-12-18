JOBS: ESB Customer Service in Wilton, Cork

18 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ESB Networks has announced that they are recruiting both part time and full time Customer Service Advisors for roles based in the Networks Customer Contact Centre and the Scheduling Support Centre based in Wilton, Cork.

ESB Networks Customer Contact Centre is the principle point of contact for over 2.5 million customers and supports customer queries relating to the electricity network. ESB Networks Schedule Support Centre is responsible for ensuring a consistent flow of work and dynamically managing the schedules for all Network Technicians availing of the service.

Applications for the roles opened on Monday 16th December and close on Friday 10th January. Customer Service Advisors work as part of a highly skilled external Contact Centre Association accredited team that delivers first class customer service dealing with a broad range of work including customer queries, emergency and no supply situations, scheduling and managing work programmes, new connections and general enquiries.

Successful candidates will receive a comprehensive onboarding experience, including classroom training, on-the-job learning, mentoring and further opportunities to progress.

For more information and to apply for one of the roles visit https://careers.esb.ie/job-invite/26105/