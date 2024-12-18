EAST CORK: You can now walk to Youghal, as the final element of the greenway has opened

18 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Full Midleton Youghal Greenway to Open to Cyclists and Walkers

Cork County Council has announced that the second and final phase of the Midleton Youghal Greenway will open to the public on Thursday, the 19th of December. The new section which extends from Mogeely through Killeagh to Youghal is now open.

The 23km off-road walking and cycling route travels through the heart of East Cork and links up with Midleton Station allowing for direct onward connection with Cork city and beyond.

Members of the public will be able to access the Greenway through the trailheads at Midleton Station, Mogeely, Killeagh and through the MacCurtainstown Car Park in Youghal.

Trees and hedgerows have been retained along the Greenway and a significant programme of native planting has enhanced biodiversity. The former station areas have also been transformed to create attractive places for both the local community and visitors to enjoy. The Council recognises the extensive consultation and engagement by both farmers and property owners adjoining the Greenway and has endeavoured to ensure that throughout the process, concerns were listened to and addressed where reasonably practicable.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll said, “This wonderful new Greenway will become a must-visit destination within Ireland’s Ancient East. It complements and enhances the existing tourism offering in the county, allowing visitors to explore East Cork in a safe, off-road and traffic free environment. We hope the Greenway will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and tourism development. By attracting visitors from near and far, the Greenway will stimulate local business and create opportunities in the hospitality, retail, and service sectors to boost tourism revenue and revitalise our towns and villages.”

The Greenway will integrate with existing and planned cycle infrastructure in the west towards Cork City and east towards Waterford. It will also form part of the EuroVelo 1 route.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “This project aims to meet the needs of local communities in terms of active travel, recreation, well-being and connection to nature. This project is possible thanks to the support of the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, as well as collaboration with Iarnród Éireann. We would also like to acknowledge the support and engagement from the farmers and property owners adjoining the Greenway throughout.”

Senior Engineering Inspector with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Mary Flynn said, ”The Midleton Youghal Greenway represents another important milestone in TII’s commitment to providing sustainable transportation. We look forward to seeing locals and visitors alike enjoying this new section of greenway during the holiday break.”

The first phase, from Midleton to Mogeely, was officially opened in March of this year and the formal official opening of the full Midleton Youghal Greenway will take place in early 2025.