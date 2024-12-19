Everyman Panto ‘Red Riding Hood’ runs ’til 12th Jan 2025

19 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Everyman’s Christmas Pantomime – Red Riding Hood

Red Riding Hood, this year’s traditional pantomime at The Everyman, has opened to enthusiastic audiences. This enchanting show is a delight and a treat for audiences of all ages.

Tickets: https://everymancork.com/events/red-riding-hood/

Join Red, her best friend Pip, and the ever-spirited Granny, as they embark on a whimsical adventure to outwit the cunning Deco the Wolf from Dublin. Along the way, they’ll encounter a host of charming woodland folk. Keep an eye out for the Poodle who has big Hollywood dreams! There’s a vibrant mix of hilarious antics, catchy songs, and dazzling performances that will leave you wanting more. The Everyman’s production of Red Riding Hood is packed with surprises and heartwarming moments, making it the perfect festive outing for families and friends.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the magic, we are proud to offer accessible performances:

Audio-described performance & touch tour on Friday, January 3rd .

on . ISL-interpreted performance on Saturday, January 4th.

Don’t miss out on this spectacular show that’s a holiday tradition. Book your tickets now and get ready for a pantomime experience that’s as heartwarming as it is hilarious! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Everyman’s website www.everymancork.com