Cork City’s Best Christmas Window Displays Announced 

19 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Business Association’s Best Christmas Window Display competition

Pinocchio’s toy shop on Paul St, has been named as the overall winner of the inaugural Cork City Christmas Display Competition. Well known in Cork city, the shop window is an attraction all year round but particularly at Christmas time.

Christel “We love creating our Christmas windows and we started planning this window just after Halloween. As a toy shop, we want to reflect the magic of Christmas and we like to keep the window traditional so we always have lots of reds, greens and golds. We have as many adults as children stopping to admire the display and that is reward in itself, receiving this award is the icing on the Christmas cake”

Organised by Cork Business Association in partnership with Cork City Council, over fifty nominations from businesses, retailers and Cork shoppers were considered by a team of experienced judges.

Head Judge Lisa McCarthy of Spectrum Display,

“This competition is in recognition of the huge effort from retailers and non- retail businesses towards creating a joyful festive experience in Cork City Centre. We are delighted to have seen so much variety, creativity and personality in the displays, it truly reflects the energy and vibrancy of retail in Cork.”

There were five categories in all and the winners for each category were:

Best Independent Window – Elegance Florists, Douglas Road

Best Non-retail Window – Son of a Bun, MacCurtain Street

Best Sustainable Window – Best of Buds, Winthrop Street

Best Large Retailer Window – Brown Thomas

Best Overall Christmas Display – Pinocchio’s, Paul Street

“All of the displays certainly add a sparkle and festive feel to the city and we hope that this will become a feature of the CBA events calendar from now on. I would encourage everyone visiting the city centre, to soak up the atmosphere, admire the beautiful window displays and to shop locally.” Said CBA President, Aaron Mansworth.

Judges Comments

Overall Winner- Pinocchio’s, Paul St

This window can only be described as a labour of love that flows both ways between the owners and the people of Cork! The overall effect of these exciting windows is to grab your attention, but the real magic is the storytelling and attention to detail within. Pinocchio’s windows have triumphantly created a joyous customer experience, while adding a little magic to the festive atmosphere in the city.

Large Retail – Brown Thomas, St. Patrick’s St

Brown Thomas windows and décor contribute so much to the festive atmosphere in the city, so it’s great to celebrate that. Their Twelve Days of Christmas theme is a delight, and technically exhibits a huge variety of display techniques and different materials, creating a detailed effect that is both beautiful and engaging.

Independent Retail – Floral Décor, Douglas Road

Stunning use of colour, texture and props create a really coherent theme through these fabulous windows. Very original and unique, just like our city’s independent retail scene, full of personality.

Most Sustainable Display – Best of Buds, Winthrop Arcade

Unbridled creativity and a love of the raw materials really shone through here.

Best non- retail facade/ Window – Son of a bun, MacCurtain St

Creative and engaging, this window looks simple, but contains the best of balanced design, wonderful messaging and beautiful illustration.