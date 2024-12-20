Two unique views of Cork city presented to Lord Mayor by Crawford Art Gallery

20 December 2024

By Mary Bermingham

It’s a longstanding annual tradition that each new Lord Mayor of Cork is given the opportunity to select artwork from Crawford Art Gallery’s collection, and is presented with a high quality reproductions of the works for display in the Lord Mayor’s Chambers at City Hall.

In recent weeks images depicting very different views of Cork city were presented to Lord Mayor Cllr Dan Boyle by Crawford Art Gallery.

This year, two striking pieces celebrating Cork city’s rich maritime heritage were gifted to the Lord Mayor: View of the Port of Cork by Seán Keating and Reflections, Parliament Bridge, Cork by Edward Yen Sang.

The two artworks, though very different in style and perspective, beautifully capture Cork’s character and history. Seán Keating’s View of the Port of Cork (c.1960) highlights the city’s proud maritime heritage, showcasing the bustling port that is central to Cork’s identity. In contrast, Edward Yen Sang’s Reflections, Parliament Bridge, Cork (c.2002) offers a more tranquil perspective, portraying the serene beauty of the River Lee juxtaposed against Cork’s urban landscape.

This annual tradition serves as a reminder of the role that art plays in the cultural fabric of the city and despite its closure, Crawford Art Gallery’s commitment as a cultural cornerstone of Cork city to keep art in the hearts and minds of the public.

Crawford Art Gallery temporarily closed to the public in September 2024 for an extensive renovation and redevelopment project, Transforming Crawford Art Gallery.

In his address at the small ceremony held to present the artworks, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle spoke on the significance of this presentation:

“These beautiful pieces of art not only showcase the majesty of our city but also reinforce the deep connection Cork has with its river, its people, and its heritage.”

“The presentation of these works to the Lord Mayor’s Chambers is a gesture of respect for Cork’s cultural landscape and its future, as they will now become a permanent part of our city’s legacy. The addition of these artworks reminds us of the value that art holds in shaping our collective identity.”

Dr Michael Waldron, Curator of Collections & Special Projects at Crawford Art Gallery, echoed the Lord Mayor’s sentiments, adding:

“The Lord Mayor’s selection of images reflects Cork’s unique riverine and maritime identity and the role the Lee has played in the city’s economic and cultural history. They also act as a reminder of his visit to Crawford Art Gallery earlier this year, during Heritage Week, when he saw these artworks for himself in our exhibition, From Source to Sea.”

Michelle Carew, Arts Officer for Cork City Council, highlighted the importance of this gift in her remarks:

“The donation of these works by Crawford Art Gallery is a wonderful celebration of Cork’s artistic vibrancy. The inclusion of these paintings in the Lord Mayor’s Chambers will not only enrich the aesthetic of the space but also offer visitors and residents alike the opportunity to connect more deeply with the city’s artistic traditions. The relationship between the council and Crawford Art Gallery is vital for Cork’s continued recognition as a centre of culture and creativity.”

While Crawford Art Gallery is currently closed to the public, the team remains committed to engaging with the community during its closure, with a continued programme of Learn & Explore events, and offsite collaborations with other arts venues and organisations including works loaned to galleries and museums nationwide. For more information on Transforming Crawford Art Gallery see www.crawfordartgallery.ie