Cork Airport’s ski services take off this Saturday

20 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It’s time to “get your skis on” as Cork Airport’s scheduled ski services will take off on Saturday, December 21. With direct, scheduled Aer Lingus services to Lyon, Munich, and charter service to Salzburg* all featuring in this year’s winter schedule, Cork Airport will provide the best access to the piste for ski afficionados from across the South of Ireland.

Spanning across multiple countries, the Swiss, Bavarian, and French Alps offer some of the most breathtaking scenery and diverse ski terrains in the world. From the high-altitude glaciers of Zermatt in Switzerland to the expansive slopes of Les Trois Vallées in France, the Alps cater to all levels of skiers. Each region is renowned for its variety of luxurious resorts, idyllic Alpine villages, and lively après-ski culture.

From Salzburg Airport, ski-holidaymakers can travel to popular resorts like St. Johann, Bad Gastein, Zell an See, Kitzbuhel and Schladming – all within a two hour transfer of Salzburg. Meanwhile, Munich Airport offers access to great ski resorts like Mayrhofen and St. Anton – both within a three-hour transfer; while Lyon Airport will bring holidaymakers within striking distance of Tignes – Val d’Isere, Val Thorens and La Plagne.

Ahead of the busy and popular winter ski season, Niall MacCarthy Managing Director at Cork Airport commented: “Winter sports are a growing and important travel market segment and here at Cork Airport, we’re delighted to service this market. Ski holidays are unique and those that ski love all that goes with the ski experience. Start and return from your ski holiday this winter with all of the convenience and friendliness of Cork Airport. Should these routes prove successful, we hope to offer even more ski options for intrepid skiers in the winter ahead.”

Skiers travelling in December and thereafter are advised to arrive at the airport in plenty time to ensure that their equipment and ski gear is checked in. Oversized baggage can be checked-in at the Aer Lingus check-in desks (24 – 29) and brought to the oversized baggage belt near check-in desk 1.