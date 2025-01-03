3 January 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Annual Awards

The Cork Person of the Year Award for 2024 will be announced at its annual Gala Awards Lunch on January 24th, 2025 at The Metropole Hotel, Cork.

The 32nd annual award again honours individuals and groups who have made exceptional contributions to Cork, Ireland, and beyond.

The winner, or winners, will be selected from the esteemed list of recipients of Cork Persons of the Month awards throughout 2024, by a judging panel of Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive,Cork City Council, and Moira Murrell, Chief Executive, Cork County Council.

Acclaimed RTE broadcasters Miriam O’Callaghan and Anne Cassin will serve as Masters of Ceremonies at the event.

The winner, or winners, will be announced by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle, and the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll, at the Gala Awards Lunch on January 24th.

The Cork Person of the Month winners for 2024 and nominees for Person/s of Year were

January – Shane Casey (The Young Offenders) actor and playwright, in honour of his unwavering commitment to the arts and education. February – Judge Olann Kelleher, for his outstanding service to the legal profession, both as a solicitor and as a District Court Judge, along with his contributions to sport. March – Philip King and Colm O’Callaghan, for their role in producing An Old Song Re-Sung, a live concert and TV prog., to mark 100 years of the Irish State. April – Tony O’Donovan and William O’Brien, for their dedication to empowering people with disabilities and enhancing the lives of those with additional needs May – Sheila Connolly, CEO of the Cork Alliance Centre, in recognition of the invaluable service she provides in the support and rehabilitation of people who have been to prison. June – Justin McCarthy Sr., Cork hurling icon, and Justin McCarthy Jr., RTÉ broadcaster, in honour of their family contributions to sports and media. July – Patricia Messinger, of C103’s “Cork Today”, for her outstanding contributions to broadcasting, community engagement and humanitarian efforts. August – Emelie FitzGibbon and Niall Cleary of the Graffiti Theatre, for their decades of exceptional work in supporting children and youths arts education and theatre. September – Dermot Lucey, whose contributions to history and education have enriched the cultural fabric of Ballincollig and its surrounding areas for over four decades. October – Annamarie Fegan, the current and first ever female admiral of the Royal Cork Yacht Club in over 200 yrs, for her contributions to Cork sailing life. November – Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly, in honour of their significant contribution to the Sliabh Luachra tradition of Irish music over the past several decades. December – Colin Nicholls, in recognition of over forty years of service to Cork’s musical landscape and his significant philanthropic involvement with the Rotary Club of Cork for the past 20 years. Further details and interviews with all our award nominees can be found on www.corkpersonoftheyear.ie.

In addition to the Cork Person of the Year announcement, a number of national awards will be presented at the Gala Lunch, alongside contributions from prominent speakers and Guests of Honour.

Nationwide’s Anne Cassin will introduce the “In Memoriam” section at the event. This inaugural version will honour the distinguished careers of Gay Byrne & Kathleen Watkins, who will be represented by their daughters Suzy and Crona, along with blues legend Rory Gallagher, who will be represented by his brother Donal

Tokens of gratitude will be extended to the recently retired TD and Minister Simon Coveney and the newly appointed European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, Michael McGrath, in recognition of their stellar support for the awards scheme through the years.

Reflecting the immense sporting success of 2024 for both Cork and Ireland, a number of top national sports stars will also be honoured at this year’s Cork Person of the Year ceremony..

Chief organisers Manus O’Callaghan and Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, extended their gratitude to the Cork Person of the Year Awards’ partners: RTÉ; Cork City Council; Cork County Council; The Metropole Hotel/Trigon Hotels; AM O’Sullivan PR; Manus O’Callaghan; Cork Crystal; Tony O’Connell; All About Us Video; Masterkabin; Musgrave MarketPlace; CAVS; Stephens Display Solutions.

“The Cork Person of the Year Awards scheme continues to serve as an important means of recognising the outsized contributions Cork people make on the local, national, and world stage. I’m proud to continue this tradition into its 32nd year and look forward to revealing 2024’s Cork Persons of the Year at January’s Annual Gala Lunch. Also delighted that Miriam O’Callaghan and Anne Cassin, old friends of our awards scheme are back to M.C. events “ said Manus O’Callaghan.