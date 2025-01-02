15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
2nd January, 2025

FREE MOVIE: Warner Bros have uploaded the full Michael Collins (1996) to their official YouTube channel

2 January 2025
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Michael Collins (Born in Co Cork 1890 – Died in Co Cork 1922) was an Irish revolutionary, soldier and politician who was a leading figure in the early-20th century struggle for Irish independence.

Michael Collins is a 1996 biographical historical drama film about Michael Collins, a leading figure in the early-20th-century Irish struggle for independence against Britain. It was written and directed by Neil Jordan and stars Liam Neeson in the title role, along with Aidan Quinn, Stephen Rea, Alan Rickman, and Julia Roberts. The film was distributed by Warner Bros.

Now, 29 years after it’s release Warner Brothers have made the 2h 12 min movie free to watch.

AREA: WEST CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
PROPERTY NEWS: House prices continue to rise in Cork, and all of Ireland
Previous Post