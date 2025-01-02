FREE MOVIE: Warner Bros have uploaded the full Michael Collins (1996) to their official YouTube channel

2 January 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Michael Collins is a 1996 biographical historical drama film about Michael Collins, a leading figure in the early-20th-century Irish struggle for independence against Britain. It was written and directed by Neil Jordan and stars Liam Neeson in the title role, along with Aidan Quinn, Stephen Rea, Alan Rickman, and Julia Roberts. The film was distributed by Warner Bros.

Now, 29 years after it’s release Warner Brothers have made the 2h 12 min movie free to watch.