East Cork Travel Series Returns for 2025

7 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Hollywood star Richard E. Grant has shone a spotlight on East Cork, lauding its exceptional food, warm hospitality, and stunning scenery, and while East Cork is enjoying the positive PR one business has announced the return of its video series; Garryvoe Hotel’s ‘Exploring East Cork’ travel series.

Hosted by Managing Director Stephen Belton, the series showcases the region’s landmarks, culture, and hidden gems. Richard E. Grant’s praise in a Christmas video that he posted on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEDXRdfNAxR/?igsh=bmo4bGYzaDR5NGJz reinforces the magic that Exploring East Cork captures in every episode.

“Richard E. Grant’s kind words are a huge boost for East Cork,” said Stephen Belton. “His experience highlights exactly what makes this area so special—its people, places, and incredible charm.”

Across its first two seasons, the series has delighted viewers with stops at iconic locations like the cliffs of Ballycotton, Cobh’s historic streets, and Jameson Distillery in Midleton. Each episode celebrates East Cork’s unique stories and Cork wit.

Season 2 brought unforgettable moments, from Stephen’s encounters with exotic animals at Fota Wildlife Park to discovering hidden gems like lively local pubs. These adventures reflect the vibrant spirit of East Cork.

“With 2025 ahead, we’re excited to continue showcasing East Cork’s wonders,” added Stephen. “Richard E. Grant’s visit is a fantastic reminder of the magic we have here, and there’s so much more to share.”

To celebrate the new season, Garryvoe Hotel is launching a giveaway: fans can win a one-night stay for two by sharing their favourite episode on Instagram and tagging @hotelgarryvoe. Discover the magic of East Cork with Exploring East Cork on Garryvoe Hotel’s social media on:

