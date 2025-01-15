Cork businesses showcase their products at Dublin Expo thanks to Local Enterprise Office Support

15 January 2025

Cork County and Cork City Local Enterprise Offices will support fourteen of their clients at the upcoming International Showcase for Irish Craft and Design businesses at the RDS Dublin from the 19th to the 21st of January.

Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) support thousands of established and emerging businesses each year by providing them with mentoring and a wide range of support and grants. Each year at Showcase, the LEO area is a vibrant destination for buyers to discover talented designers and makers showing exciting new products across all four categories – Home & Gift, Jewellery, Fashion and Wellbeing.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Showcase, one of Ireland’s largest international trade shows that offers manufacturers, designers, and craft makers the opportunity to exhibit their collections to 3,500 buyers visiting from Ireland and overseas including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Mainland Europe and the Far East while generating sales orders of over €25.6 million during the 3 days of the show. At Showcase, buyers meet the makers and hear their stories and the story of the product which highlights the unique mix of craftsmanship, creativity and innovation that stems from Ireland’s rich heritage of traditional crafts, natural sustainability, and contemporary design.

Showcase is presented on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, with support from Local Enterprise Offices and from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally through their network of offices overseas. More than 400 Irish brands exhibit at the fair, including emerging Irish businesses supported by their Local Enterprise Offices.

Claire O’Sullivan , WASI Seaweed skincare based in Bantry has been shortlisted as one of three finalists under the category of Sustainability Champion for the Business of Craft Awards as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase. The winners will be announced on the 20th.

Showcase is a fantastic opportunity for LEO clients, both startups and established small businesses in helping them to create a foothold in the market both here and internationally.

Representing the Local Enterprise Offices from throughout the Cork region are some exceptional entrepreneurs with great products.

More details

LEO Cork North and West:

LEO North and West Cork Business Name Web Address Orla Culligan Orla Culligan Ceramics www.Orlaculliganceramics.com Claire O’Sullivan WASI Seaweed (Skincare) www.wasi.com Paul Murphy Mindful Maker (Wood Products & Furniture) www.corkcraftanddesign.com Sinead O’Keeffe Red Clover Farm (Skincare & Tea) www.corksredcloverfarm.com Paula McGovern Wizard and Grace (Candles) www.wizardandgrace.com Tracy McCarthy and John O’Sullivan Naturally Balanced (Natural Oils) www.naturallybalanced.ie

LEO Cork South:

LEO South Cork Business Name Web Address Mark O’ Sullivan Doctrine Skincare www.doctrineskincare.com Jane McCarthy Jayney Mac www.jayneymac.ie Akbar Ali Caraliza Designs www.caraliadesigns.com

LEO Cork City: