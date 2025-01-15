CORK SEMINAR: Developing World Class Sports Training Environments

15 January 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU), in collaboration with MTU Lions Athletic Club, and Cork Sports Partnership kicks off its sport seminar series, presented by Dr. Ed Coughlan, focusing on “Developing World Class Training Environments on Wednesday, January 15th.

The seminar series, first kicked off in August, aims to share key lessons from high performance sport that all levels of sport can learn from. Now resuming following a break at the end of the Academic year, 3 new expert speakers will share their lessons from high performance sport through 3 key topics relevant to all levels of sport and life.

Upcoming webinars in the series include:

February 12th: Implementing Real World S&C by Joe O’Connor, an endurance coach and a lecturer in Exercise Physiology and Performance Nutrition at MTU.

March 12th: Planning Training and the Coach Athlete Relationship by Hayley Harrison, a coach education officer at Sport Ireland Coaching, with responsibility for the Coach Developer and Trainer of Coach Developer national programmes along with the High Performance Coach Support programme across all sports.

Commenting on the Sport Seminar Series, Craig Harrington, MTU said: “The MTU Sport Seminar Series is about more than just high performance; it’s about bridging the gap between elite-level insights and practical applications for all levels of sport. This is an incredible opportunity to learn from experts who are shaping the future of training and coaching.”

All sessions take place from 19:00 – 20:00 in ITC. Limited tickets are available now from Craig Harrington at MTU. Contact Craig Harrington at 086 770 0588 or craig.harrington@mtu.ie