Effective Strategies To Use When Marketing Your Business This Year

15 January 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Marketing your business is a key element to success for your company. The better your marketing efforts are, the more success you’ll find through sales and the reputation of the business. The right strategy though is important to build upon and nurture.

With that in mind, knowing these strategies, testing them out, and finding what works is the best way forward when looking to improve your marketing efforts. Here are some effective strategies worth utilizing to market your business this year

Try blogging

Blogging is a great way to get some additional traffic to your website beyond just your core web pages that explain who you are as a business and what products or services you offer to customers.

With blogging, it’s another full-time effort, especially when it comes to churning out plenty of content on a regular basis. However, the money and time invested into finding someone to run your blog, create the content, and share it to your socials or on guest sites, is worthwhile.

With the right quality and quantity of articles, as well as ensuring there’s relevance in all of the blogs you write, it can be a great way to boost traffic. It also helps you to become a leader within your industry if you’re able to provide a lot of knowledge and education about the industry you operate in via your blog.

Optimize your webpages

Your web pages require optimization. Sometimes, it’s not just about creating new content but pruning what’s already there. From your product pages to your blog content, every page should be optimized so it’s more likely to end up being indexed on Google.

If you’re not spending the time on search engine optimization, then how can you expect to have your content seen by the masses?

Search engine optimization is worth resourcing or outsourcing if you don’t have the time to spend on it. When you’ve optimized your web pages, you’ll likely find that there’s a big shift in the interest on your web pages as a result.

Create a detailed and consistent content schedule

A detailed and consistent content schedule is important to put in place when it comes to your marketing efforts. Content when it comes to advertising in the current market needs to be consistent in order for it to be noticed.

This isn’t just for Google’s sake or any search engine ranking for that matter but to give your customers an expectancy of when content is available to engage with.

A detailed and consistent content schedule helps to make everything more organized when you’re trying to churn out information that’s helpful to your followers and customers. You never know what one piece of content might be that converts a lead into a customer too.

It’s worth making use of technology when it comes to marketing and advertising content too. Using account-based intelligence software for example is helpful for targeting the high-value customers that might be engaging with your content already.

Make use of influencer collaborations

Social media has revolutionized the way we do marketing and one of those methods is through influencers. Influencers provide a lot of opportunities for businesses and brands who are looking to market their brand, their products, or newly released services.

With influencer collaborations, you’re more than likely to get additional conversions for your products and services. However, you want to find the right influencers to collaborate with. While some might be effective in increasing your traffic, not all of them will be helpful for converting those views or engagement into sales.

Utilize customer reviews and feedback

Customer feedback is highly important for use in your marketing strategy. You can’t possibly learn how to improve upon your efforts as a business if you’ve not discovered what you’re doing right or wrong.

Try to gather that customer feedback in whatever way possible and don’t forget to show off the customer reviews when they come in thick and fast as a result of listening to them and making changes.

Mix up both your organic and paid marketing

Organic and paid marketing are like the yin and yang of advertising. You can’t have one without the other as they both work to equally benefit each other’s success. Try to ensure you have a good mix of organic marketing and paid marketing so that you can hopefully see both the benefits of paid advertisement and content that’s organically bringing in sales and profit.

When it comes to marketing your business this year, make use of these effective strategies in marketing.