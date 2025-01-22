Tourist town of Kinsale is holding a ‘Beatles Music Festival’

22 January 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Come Together For The Kinsale Beatles Music Festival February Bank Holiday Weekend

Fans of the Beatles can look forward to the very first Kinsale Beatles Festival, in association with Bulmers Ireland, taking place over St. Brigid’s bank holiday weekend from Friday, January 31st until Sunday, February 2nd.

Over the years, Kinsale has become synonymous with a diverse range of festivals celebrating food, music, and culture. This new festival is set to be a standout addition to the town’s vibrant calendar. The lineup includes a candlelit performance in St. Catherine’s featuring The Beatles by The Munster String Quartet, plus tribute acts like Let it Beatles at The White Lady Hotel, Beatless, and The Beatlebums at The Blue Haven, plus a host of other performances across Kinsale’s unique pubs and wine bars.

The weekend starts with longstanding Beatles fan and broadcaster Dave Fanning in conversation with Steven Cockcroft and Jason Carty from the hit Irish Beatles podcast Nothing Is Real. Dave Fanning will also be in conversation with Paul Muldoon on his work with Paul McCartney, followed by festival headliners Let it Beatles at The White Lady Hotel Kinsale.

A host of speakers will appear at various venues around Kinsale throughout the weekend, including Paul Muldoon, Peter Doggett, Dr. Holly Tessler, Jane Hayward, Anna Tharia and Deirdre Kelly.

Speaking about the inaugural festival, Steven Cockcroft says: “60 years on, and there’s as much interest as ever in The Beatles. We’re delighted to be part of this festival. Where better than Kinsale for a Beatles Festival of international quality?”

Saturday, February 1st, highlights include a 1965 Reeling in The Years style walking tour, talks on Abbey Road and the fascinating story of Dorinish Island, the Mayo Island purchased by John Lennon in 1968.

Tickets for St Catherine’s candle-lit concert and The White Lady Hotel gig are now on sale on Eventbrite. Early booking is advised, as numbers are limited. New venues will be added to Eventbrite in the coming weeks, so watch this space.

Visit kinsalebeatlesfest.com for more tickets and information.