Irish Gaming Show 2025: The Future of Gaming, Betting, and Tech

23 January 2025

By Roger Kennedy

Many Cork businesses are gearing up to attend one of the most exciting events on the Irish entertainment calendar, the Irish Gaming Show 2025. Now in its 44th year, is set to take place at the Crowne Plaza Northwood Hotel & Conference Centre in Dublin on the 4th and 5th March 2025. A must-attend for anyone involved in the gaming, betting, and technology industries, the event promises innovation, insights, and networking on a grand scale.

The Irish Gaming Show has grown into a cornerstone of the industry, not just for Ireland but for the European gaming sector as a whole. It’s the place where tradition meets cutting-edge technology, showcasing everything from the latest in betting software to state-of-the-art gaming machines. Whether you’re a casino operator, an arcade enthusiast, or simply curious about the future of gaming, this show offers something for everyone.

Attendees can look forward to a packed schedule featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations of new technologies. Leading industry experts will delve into topics shaping the future of gaming, including the rise of AI in customer engagement, developments in esports, and the role of blockchain in betting transparency. These sessions are not just informative but also serve as a rare opportunity to glean insights from those driving the industry forward.

Of course, the show wouldn’t be complete without a dazzling array of exhibitors. Over 60 exhibitors are expected this year, bringing with them a host of exciting products and services. Almost every local online casino will be in attendance, showcasing their platforms and engaging with fans and professionals alike. It’s the perfect setting to learn about emerging trends, discover innovative products, or even establish valuable partnerships.

But the Irish Gaming Show isn’t all business. The event also provides a social atmosphere that’s second to none. From networking lunches to informal evening gatherings, it’s a chance to connect with peers in a relaxed and engaging environment. The camaraderie among attendees is one of the reasons why this show remains a favourite year after year.

What sets the Irish Gaming Show apart is its ability to cater to everyone involved in the gaming ecosystem. Arcade operators, gaming manufacturers, software developers, and even local authorities will find the show brimming with relevant insights. This year, a special focus will be placed on the intersection of sustainability and technology, which is a reflection of the growing demand for eco-conscious solutions in the gaming and betting sectors.

As the gaming world continues to evolve, events like the Irish Gaming Show are crucial in fostering collaboration and innovation. For those looking to stay ahead of the curve, this event is an unmissable opportunity to engage with the latest trends and technologies reshaping the industry.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a curious newcomer, the Irish Gaming Show 2025 offers an unbeatable mix of education, networking, and entertainment. So, mark your calendars, book your tickets, and prepare to immerse yourself in the future of gaming. This is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of an industry that never stops innovating.