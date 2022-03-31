Betting on ESports makes the bookmakers happy. Why’s that?

31 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Sports betting has always been popular, sports such as football are the main attraction for sports bookmakers, as their fans are loyal not only to the game, but also to betting. Also, with the advent of the computer boom and taking into account that nowadays almost everything is computerised and has a digital format (apart from the traditional one), electronic bookmakers have also become popular, and among them the betting sites Ireland. But what are the reasons why this activity has become so popular among sports betting fans?

Esports Bettings: benefits

It is true that sports like football never go out of fashion, but with all the recreational incentives that young people receive nowadays, especially in digital format (video games, streaming platforms, etc.), it is true that it is no longer what it used to be. That doesn’t mean that such traditional sports are not interesting, but it is true that giving them a more modern approach can be a good idea to gain an even wider audience. The same goes for bookmakers, so the main reason why it has become so popular is because of the immediacy that digital provides; an almost immediate customer experience compared to the traditional way of betting on sports.

Therefore, the main advantages of betting online are as follows: First of all, data is the most important factor, since in the world of sports there is a lot of diversity, so the fact of being able to access all of them in just one click and inform you of all the matches, players, and more important information when betting is something that not only makes the user not waste time, but also gets them interested in other sports and makes the experience even more complete. In this sense, bookmakers can offer their customers immediate, complete, accurate and up-to-date information. Not only do bookmakers profit financially, but customers also have more opportunities to win on their bets by having so much information at their fingertips.

Secondly, and related to the first point, access to information in real time allows the user to gain experience and play in an increasingly professional manner. This is a strategy that each bookmaker carries out in a different way, but if this activity is contextualized as a game where the conditions are simple and effective, it will always be able to attract more public.

It is clear that new technologies are the future of many platforms in different fields that are already leaving behind their more traditional form to give way to online. The fact that the information is updated in real time makes the user live the experience more intensely and, therefore, want to repeat it in the future; it is also true that since the information is immediate, the way of betting and, therefore, investing money is also immediate. So, as the objective of all bets is to win, players can also have a better chance that their bets will be successful.