Wisetek welcomed Carrigaline based Minister Michael McGrath TD to their Sacramento facility

31 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish America

Wisetek, a global leader in advanced IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse, and manufacturing services was delighted to welcome Minister Michael McGrath TD to its Sacramento facility on the 14th March 2022, when the Minsiter was in the States for various St Patricks Day events.

The Sacramento facility is a recycle and reuse electronic data warehouse and is part of Wisetek’s larger fleet of mobile data destruction vehicles across America that provides national and international coverage for on-site data destruction, IT removal, reuse, and recycling services.

Minister McGrath was joined by a delegation from Enterprise Ireland including Chairman Terence O’Rourke for a tour of the electronic data warehouse. The facility showcases the level of investment Wisetek has placed in its operations and expansion across the US. The facility in Sacramento, which was opened in 2019, has 42 employees and has expanded its footprint to 24,000 square feet. On a global scale, the company currently employs over 450 people worldwide. The company has achieved a milestone of 200 employees in the USA inf FY22 and has plans for growth to 300.

Since it was established in 2007, Wisetek has grown exponentially and has expanded its international footprint to include facilities in the USA, Ireland, the UK, the Middle East, and Thailand. Wisetek has three additional facilities in the USA in Austin, Texas; Winchester, Virginia; and a 40,000 square foot facility in Northborough, Massachusetts. Wisetek has experienced significant growth recently in its direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, Wisetek Store, through which it sells a range of affordable IT devices.

Sean Sheehan, Founder, and CEO of Wisetek, spoke about the visit of the delegation: “I was delighted to welcome Minister McGrath, Mr. O’Rourke, and other representatives from Enterprise Ireland to our facility in Sacramento where they could witness first-hand Wisetek’s continued investment to address the growing global demand for our services.”

“Wisetek is committed to providing the most comprehensive range of services to the US market and this facility enables us to better support our partners in sustainable resource consumption through the critical reuse, refurbish, and remarketing of IT components.”