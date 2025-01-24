City Hall reception for Cork Senior Camogie team

24 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Corks 30th championship win confirmed them as the competitions most successful team.

Yesterday, Cork City Council held a Civic Reception to celebrate the achievements of the Cork Senior Camogie team. The team enjoyed continued success in 2024, securing their 30th All-Ireland Senior title and reaffirming their place as the most successful team in the history of the Championship. The thrilling final against Galway last August was decided by just one goal.

Further honours were bestowed on Cork halfback Laura Hayes and manager Ger Manley, who were awarded the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Camogie Player and Manager of the Year awards, respectively.

The honours didn’t stop there, with eight members of the team selected for the PwC All-Star Camogie Team for 2024:

Amy Lee Cork (Goalkeeper) Pamela Mackey Cork (Corner Back) Laura Hayes Cork (Wing/Half Back) Laura Treacy Cork (Centre Back) Ashling Thompson Cork (Midfield) Saoirse McCarthy Cork (Wing/Half Forward) Katrina Mackey Cork (Full Forward) Amy O’Connor Cork (Corner Forward

The seniors were not the only Cork team to bring home silverware in 2024. On behalf of the people of Cork, the Lord Mayor and Cork City Council also honoured the Cork Intermediate Camogie Team. Captain Lauren Homan not only lifted the Jack McGrath Cup after a victory over Kilkenny by a single point but was also the top scorer in the championship. The U16B Camogie team also claimed a Munster Title in 2024.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle said: “Camogie in Cork is in rude health. The success of our senior, intermediate, and underage teams can be attributed not only to their own skills, hard work, and dedication, but also to those who support them. Trojan work is undertaken by the County Board Committee, volunteers, parents, and supporters, who are the lifeblood of the sport. I wish ongoing success to all for 2025 and beyond.”