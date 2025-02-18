The genius of Zinedine Zidane

18 February 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Zinedine Zidane, born in Marseille in 1972, quickly emerged as a gifted footballer. An instant online bet can be made at 1xBet on other great figures of this sport.

His career began at Cannes, but it was at Juventus (1996–2001) that Zidane truly showcased his talents on the world stage. At Juve, Zidane won two Serie A titles (1996–97, 1997–98) and reached the UEFA Champions League final twice. Although Juventus fell short both times, Zidane’s playmaking ability was undeniable. There are online instant bets at 1xBet that can be made on Juventus too.

During his time in Italy, Zidane played 212 matches and scored 31 goals. He became renowned for 3 things:

his elegance on the ball;

his vision;

and his ability to dictate the tempo of a game.

His signature move, the “roulette” or “Marseille turn,” was a symbol of his mastery of ball control and balance, allowing him to evade defenders effortlessly.

Glory with the national side

Zidane’s genius was equally evident on the international stage, most notably during the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where he led France to victory. You can also start your football betting online at 1xBet on big competitions like the World Cup too.

His two goals in the final against Brazil were crucial in securing the 3-0 win. This triumph was followed by victory in UEFA Euro 2000, where Zidane played a pivotal role in France’s success. His performances earned him the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament. There is online football betting at 1xBet that you can start today on other talented players.

In total, Zidane earned 108 caps for France, scoring 31 goals. His contribution to French football extended far beyond numbers, however; Zidane’s leadership and calm demeanor elevated the entire team. His crowning moment came with the FIFA World Player of the Year award three times (1998, 2000, 2003), solidifying his place among the all-time greats.

A Real Madrid legend

Zidane’s genius reached its zenith at Real Madrid (2001–2006), where he became the world’s most expensive player at the time, with a transfer fee of €77.5 million. The https://www.1xbet.ie/en/live/football website also allows you to make live wagers on this team.

His impact was immediate. His most iconic moment came in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final, where he scored a stunning volley to give Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. This goal is widely regarded as one of the greatest in Champions League history.

At Real Madrid, Zidane played 227 matches and scored 49 goals, contributing significantly to the club’s La Liga and European campaigns. He retired in 2006 after an incredible career. Other extraordinary footballers of the modern sport are featured at the 1xBet platform as well.