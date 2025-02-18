IRISH DEFENCE: €5m upgrade for Collins Army Barracks, Cork City

18 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris TD, has confirmed that the Department of Defence has signed a contract for the upgrade of accommodation at Collins Barracks, Old Youghal Road, Cork City at a cost of almost €5 million.

The refurbishment project will provide accommodation for over 20 officers and will complement a recently completed accommodation block for enlisted personnel at the barracks.

The Tánaiste said that “this development is further evidence of the government’s commitment to invest in modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation for our military personnel in all of our installations. That is reflected in an allocation for capital projects in 2025 of €50 million which, when taken together with the Defence Forces’ building maintenance and delegated minor projects, means that the overall building programme allocation stands at €62.5 million for this year.”

As the existing accommodation block (Block 1) was constructed in around 1806 and substantially repaired following a fire in 1922, substantial refurbishment is now required, consisting of both internal and external building fabric upgrades. Moreover, the block is listed as a building of regional importance in the architectural, historical and social categories on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The scope of works will include extensive external and internal works, all of which will ensure that the structure and fabric of the building is preserved. In addition, the newly refurbished building will provide a modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation block with an improved energy performance and modern active and passive fire protection measures.