Hayfield Manor Added to the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide

18 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Hayfield Manor, the only Cork City five-star hotel (the others are in County Cork), is delighted to announce its inclusion in the esteemed 2025 Forbes Travel Guide as a Recommended Hotel. This prestigious recognition highlights Hayfield Manor’s commitment to providing an exceptional luxury experience, marked by outstanding hospitality and world-class service.

Forbes Travel Guide, renowned for its global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, evaluates properties based on rigorous independent inspections. To earn a Recommended rating, a hotel must consistently deliver a superior level of hospitality, distinguished by impeccable service, elegant design and a commitment to guest satisfaction.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Forbes Travel Guide,” said Managing Director Michael Jacobi “This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our team, who continuously strive

to offer our guests a truly remarkable and memorable experience. We take great pride in delivering the warmth of Irish hospitality combined with the sophistication of a world-class luxury hotel.”

The 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Hotel distinction further solidifies Hayfield Manor’s position among Ireland and the world’s finest luxury destinations, reflecting its unwavering

dedication to excellence in hospitality.

Hayfield Manor’s inclusion in the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide adds to its many recent accolades, including being crowned Supreme Winner at the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards along with being awarded Ireland’s Five-Star Hotel.