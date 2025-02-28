Cork’s brown drinking water: Unite Trade demands action “as tests confirm contamination ahead of protest”

28 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“Iron and manganese levels render water unsuitable for human consumption” – says Trade Union Union. Protest set for Grand Parade on Saturday

Trade union Unite, which represents water service workers in Cork and around the country, today announced the results of tests carried out on Cork’s ‘brown water’. Unite had sent samples to a Health Services Executive (HSE) laboratory for testing following significant concerns regarding water quality in parts of Cork and surrounding areas.

The HSE laboratory tests showed excessive levels of manganese at over 300 μg/l (parametric value 50) and iron at over 600 μg/l (parametric value 200). The laboratory noted that “water with these levels of iron and manganese is not suitable for human consumption” and said that “treatment is recommended”.

Residents in parts of Cork City and surrounding areas have been facing a ‘brown water’ crisis since Uisce Éireann outsourced the management of a new water treatment plant to a private contractor, sidelining the knowledge and expertise of local authority water services workers.

Unite is part of the Keep Water Public group of unions demanding that the government ‘name the date’ for the long-promised referendum enshrining public ownership of water services in the constitution, and in January Unite condemned the decision to omit this commitment from the new programme for government.

Unite’s Irish secretary Susan Fitzgerald said:

“Today’s test results confirm what water workers, including many Unite members, and Cork residents have suspected: the water in many Cork households is not suitable for human consumption. This is a public health issue which needs decisive government action.

“The people of Cork are entitled to a safe water supply managed by accountable public sector water services workers rather than private contractors”.

Unite regional officer Eoin Drummey said:

“On Saturday, we’ll be sending a clear message to government. They need to address the immediate issues causing contamination and they must deliver on the promised referendum.”

Unite members, residents, and community groups will take to the streets this coming Saturday to demand immediate action and a commitment to public ownership of water.

When: Saturday 1 March at 2:30 pm

Where: Grand Parade, Cork