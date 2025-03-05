JOBS: Fota Wildlife Park to Host Recruitment Evening for Seasonal Staff

5 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

East Cork Jobs

​Fota Wildlife Park is delighted to announce a Recruitment Evening on March 13th, 2025, aimed at attracting enthusiastic and customer-focused individuals to join the team for the busy Easter, weekends and summer season.

Interested applicants can now complete a screening application form to attend this event. The deadline to submit the screening application is 5 pm on March 7th.

Seasonal Positions Available

Fota Wildlife Park is currently recruiting for the following seasonal roles:

Gates (Admissions)

(Admissions) Retail (Gift Shop, Kiosk, Ice Cream Unit)

Candidate Requirements

The ideal candidates will possess:

A positive and friendly manner

Interest in working with the public in a family friendly environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

A flexible and proactive approach to work

Weekend availability

Previous experience in retail sales or customer service is advantageous. Successful candidates must also be available to attend the mandatory training and induction weekend on April 5th and 6th, as well as throughout the peak season.

Please note that these roles do not involve direct interactions with animals.

Application Process

To be considered for the Recruitment Evening, interested applicants must complete a brief screening form, before 5 pm on the 7th March, via the following link: Recruitment Evening – Application form

Selected candidates will receive an official email invitation with full event details, including venue and timings.

Attendance is only confirmed upon receiving an official email invitation after submitting the screening form.

Key Dates

March 13th – Recruitment Evening

– Recruitment Evening April 5th & 6th – Mandatory Training & Induction Weekend

Fota Wildlife Park is a conservation charity whose vision is to inspire people to understand and conserve the biodiversity of our natural world.

To apply, visit Recruitment Evening – Application form before 5 pm on the 7th March.