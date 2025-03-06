Cork Simon Community launches 23rd Annual Fundraising Ball as needs for its services reach peak numbers

6 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The 2025 ball will take place in April at Fota Island Resort

Cork Simon has launched their 2025 Annual Fundraising Ball which is set to raise essential funds to support vulnerable men and women who are pushed into homelessness and are turning to the charity in greater numbers for help.

For a third year in a row, Cork Simon has seen an increase in need for its services. According to the Department of Housing, there are a record 637 adults in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry – a 9% increase in just 12 months.

The community is experiencing a surge in requests for assistance and are meeting more people than ever before who are sleeping rough, with record numbers of people relying on emergency accommodation.

The Cork Simon Annual Fundraising Ball takes place at Fota Island Resort on Friday, April 4th, 2025 and is the organisation’s most vital fundraising event of the year. The ball has raised €1.5 million since it began and is an opportunity for Cork companies to work together as a community to raise funds that will help support Cork Simon’s life-changing work.

The event is organised by a voluntary committee made up of local business leaders and is sponsored by a number of Cork-based companies including EZ Living Interiors, Keane’s Jewellers, Dunnes Stores and Heineken Ireland who have all agreed to continue their support for this year’s ball.

Marion Bradley from Heineken Ireland said, “We are delighted to once again support the Annual Cork Simon Fundraising Ball. We have been involved since the very beginning, a partnership we are very proud of as the event raises much needed funds. The work Cork Simon does is of utmost importance for homeless people in our city and county, offering housing and support in their journey back to independent living. HEINEKEN Ireland is committed to supporting the Cork community, a value we share with Cork Simon.”

Dermot Kavanagh, CEO of Cork Simon Community added, “Without a doubt, this is our most important fundraising effort of the year. It’s of critical significance to us and is a glowing example of what can be achieved when the business organisations in our city and county come together for a common goal. The true essence of Cork spirit is alive and well amongst our volunteer committee of key business leaders here in Cork who come together each year to organise the Ball. We have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of people sleeping rough in Cork. The need for our services has increased year on year. This ball, a sell-out each year, helps us continue our crucial work. We look forward to welcoming the attendees on the night and fostering our partnerships throughout the year. We are most thankful for everyone’s continued support.”