Well known East Cork Hotel changes name

6 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Midleton Park Hotel to Rebrand as Talbot Hotel Midleton, Unifying Under the Talbot Collection Identity

Midleton Park Hotel is celebrating their 10th anniversary of joining The Talbot Collection by announcing a major milestone and unveiling a new identity, under the name Talbot Hotel Midleton.

This announcement marks an exciting chapter in the Talbot Collection’s continued commitment to providing exceptional experiences to guests, with the decision to rebrand aligning with group’s wider strategic vision to provide outstanding service and state-of-the-art facilities across all its properties.

Guests can continue to expect the hallmark of exceptional service from the Talbot Hotel Midleton’s incredible team, who are at the heart of the Hotel’s best-in-class experience.

Speaking about the rebrand, Managing Director of the Talbot Collection, Philipp Gavin said:

“We are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of success with the exciting rebrand to Talbot Hotel Midleton and are looking forward to another 10 amazing years and beyond. The ongoing improvements allows us to continue providing best-in-class service, while offering guests a fresh and modern experience. While our name is changing, our commitment to exceptional customer care remains unwavering. This rebrand marks a new chapter.”

Since joining The Talbot family, the hotel has gone from strength to strength, most notably achieving its four-star status in 2015. Significant refurbishments and investments have also been made across the hotel over the last decade, reaffirming both The Talbot Collection and The Talbot Hotel Midleton’s commitment to delivering an exceptional hospitality experience.

Over the past two years, some key accolades and refurbishments made in the Talbot Hotel Midleton include:

A complete redesign of the hotel bar Park89 in 2022

Winner of “Hotel Design of the Year” at the Irish Hotel Awards 2023

A refreshed front entrance and lobby area in 2023

Upgraded leisure centre changing rooms in 2023

Winner of “Munster Intimate Wedding Venue” Irish Hotel Awards 2024

Winner of “Ireland Best Family Hotel” Hi Style Awards 2024

Construction of 3 New family-friendly bedrooms 2024

Although it has been embellished, Talbot Hotel Midleton remains close to its origins by also retaining elements of the local heritage. Parts of the glebe-house built in 1788 are still incorporated into the current building, this integration of local history ensures that the hotel remains connected to the community.

The hotel’s central location — just 20 minutes from Cork city and within walking distance of Midleton train station — makes it an ideal choice for visitors looking to explore the region or attend business meetings in one of the hotel meeting rooms. In addition, the hotel’s beautiful garden space is now an even more attractive venue for weddings, a testament to this was winning “Munster Intimate Wedding Venue of the year”.

To celebrate their rebrand and its 10th anniversary joining the Talbot family, Talbot Hotel Midleton is offering exclusive booking promotions and special packages.

About Talbot Hotel Midleton: Located in the heart of East Cork, Talbot Hotel Midleton offers a blend of modern comfort and local charm. With a rich history, contemporary amenities, and a focus on customer care, the hotel is a premier destination for both leisure and business travellers.