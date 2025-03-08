UK’s Number 1 Trade Kitchen Supplier opens Trade business on Northside of Cork City

8 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Howdens already have locations in Togher and Little Island, now they are open at the North Point Business Park

Howdens, the trade kitchen supplier, has opened the doors to a new depot in Blackpool Cork, located at North Point Business Park, as the company expands its Irish footprint, with a total of 13 depots now operating in the Republic of Ireland. Depot Manager Peter Collins and wife Jackie, a Cork-native, return to the area to help build a local trade community with combined experience of over 20 years with Howdens. Jackie works at the new depot as the in-house Kitchen Sales designer.

The new opening has created six new local jobs in the region, and will carry stock in the depot across all Howdens categories, including over 100 kitchen and fitted bedroom collections, from best on budget shaker designs to premium modern slab styles, plus joinery, doors, flooring and more, all available to take away from local stock for best availability and convenience, saving tradespeople time on their jobs. Howdens make their rigid cabinets in their own factories, and are easy to fit and built to last, backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee.

Local tradespeople can take advantage of services such as the company’s free home measure and design service, Template and Fit solid surface worktops and Paint to Order timber kitchens available in 24 colours. Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of brands such as Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring and their latest own brand launch, Fuller & Forge ironmongery.

Peter Collins, Depot Manager of Howdens Blackpool Cork said; “Our brand-new depot is open and welcoming customers, with a hands-on and knowledgeable team dedicated to high levels of customer service, and with a real understanding of what the local tradespeople need.

“We are proud to serve the trade directly to help them complete their jobs to the highest standard – we’re always in stock, and always there for our trade customers.”

Howdens products are only available through the trade, as their trade know-how ensures every job is completed to the highest standard. Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and the depot can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.

The Howdens Blackpool Cork depot is open 7:30am – 5:00pm Monday to Friday and 8:00am – 12:00pm Saturday at Unit 18, North Point Business Park, T23 Y921, Cork, see Howdens.com/ie/find-a-depot/cork-blackpool