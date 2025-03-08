Cork Senator calls for urgent action on miscarriage leave

8 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Labour’s Senator Laura Harmon in Cork City has called on the Government to stop stalling and introduce paid miscarriage leave, this International Women’s Day. Labour’s Organisation of Working Time (Reproductive Health Related Leave) Bill 2021 would provide women with up to 20 days of paid leave to recover from an early pregnancy loss, alongside 10 days of paid leave for workers undergoing fertility treatments like IVF.

Senator Harmon said:

“Despite repeated calls for action, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil continue to kick the can down the road, leaving women without the workplace support they need at a time of great loss.

“International Women’s Day is not just about slogans—it’s about taking action. Women in Cork and across Ireland deserve real workplace protections when they need them most. Miscarriage is loss, and too many women are forced to carry on working as if nothing has happened, with no time to grieve or recover.

“Labour’s bill provides a simple, compassionate solution: up to 20 days paid leave for women experiencing pregnancy loss, and 10 days for workers undergoing IVF. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are happy to talk about supporting women, but when it comes to real action, they are nowhere to be found. Their failure to introduce miscarriage leave is a stark reminder of the uphill battle women face in advocating for even the most basic workplace rights.

“Labour is calling on the Government to step up and introduce leave when it matters most. Women in Cork and across Ireland deserve better than empty words—it’s time for action.”