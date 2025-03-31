What to do if Carrigaline Garda Station is closed?

31 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A constant complaint from the public over the years is that – when they want some form or document signed – their local Garda Station’s public counter is closed. Officials say this is because they prioritise having gardaí on patrol or performing investigations rather than in the station.

In emergency situations, the public should always contact 999/112, of course, but for more routine matters what should a person do when their local station’s public counter is closed?

Within the national Garda network, there are larger, and smaller stations. The larger tend to have longer opening hours.

If, Carrigaline is closed, a person could instead use the Divisional Headquarters at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Anglesea Street, Cork City Centre, T12 K244, or another close open-long-hours station is Togher Garda Station, Tramore Road, Togher, Cork City, T12 YF34.