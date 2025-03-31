Mercy University Hospital Foundation Golf Classic 2025

31 March 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sponsorship and tee time opportunities available

Now in its 15th year, the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s popular Golf Classic will once again take place in Monkstown Golf Club on Thursday, April 24th and Friday, April 25th. Funds raised will provide vital services in the Mercy Cancer Care Centre, now open at 9 Dyke Parade, Cork City.

A limited number of tee times for this year’s event remain, and those interested should contact Linda at 021 422 3137 now to avoid disappointment. Teams consist of four players and the cost per team is €500, which includes access to the driving range, green fees and a delicious meal in the Monkstown Golf Clubhouse following your round.

If you’re unable to participate, you can still make an impact by becoming a Tee Box Sponsor. Tee Box Sponsor for €250, logos will be featured on the Sponsors Board which will be displayed in a prominent place in the Golf Club, and also on a projected presentation in the foyer.

Since its inception, the Mercy’s annual Golf Classic has raised more than €432,000. All funds raised this year will go towards the Mercy Cancer Care Centre, a place for those diagnosed with and being treated for cancer, and their families, to come. A place for them to take time to understand what their diagnosis means for them, and a place to come during their treatment for support and advice.

Linda O’Flaherty Egan, Corporate Fundraising Officer at Mercy University Hospital Foundation explains “While our cancer doctors and nurses look after the patient medically, the team in the Cancer Care Centre will work with the person, and sometimes with their family, to address the psychological impact of their diagnosis. The psycho-oncology service aims to give all cancer patients psychological care and emotional support when they need it most.”

The Cancer Care Centre, located within minutes’ walk of Mercy University Hospital, covers an area of over 5,000 square feet, and features individual and family therapy rooms, as well as a larger room for groups to meet. There is also a library where information on cancer and mental health can be freely accessed and a large kitchen/ social area where those visiting the centre can make a cup of tea or coffee, and meet with others while they wait for an appointment or whilst waiting for a loved one.