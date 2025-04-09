24 Hour Treadmill Challenge Comes to Cork for the First Time in 2025

9 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Children’s Hospice Week fundraising event commences in Cork and Dublin on Thursday, 22nd May.

LauraLynn, Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, is delighted to announce the return of its 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge with a new location in Cork on the 22nd May. The annual fundraiser will take place during Children’s Hospice Week at Virgin Media Park in Cork for the very first time, as well as at LauraLynn’s campus in Leopardstown, Dublin.

The charity is calling on members of the public, community groups, business owners, and companies in Cork to sign up for a slot to keep the treadmills in motion throughout 12 hours in Cork.

Every step participants take on the treadmill helps LauraLynn support children with life-limiting conditions and their families through the challenges they face. The 12 hour event in Cork and 24 hour event in Dublin represents the continuous care that parents and carers provide to their children with life-limiting conditions.

LauraLynn Mum, Gladys Akognon, spoke about the impact LauraLynn has had on their family: “LauraLynn is our saviour, our helper. Without the help and support of LauraLynn, I wouldn’t have been able to last this long.”

LauraLynn CEO Kerry McLaverty says: “We are thrilled to bring the Treadmill Challenge to Cork for the first time in 2025. This event not only raises vital funds for our hospice but also brings our supporter community together in a powerful way. Every step taken during this challenge helps us provide essential care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families. We encourage everyone in Cork to join us, whether you’re running, jogging, or walking, and make a meaningful impact.”

Last year, the event attracted a number of well-known personalities from television and sport such as Fiona Coughlin, Jordi Murphy, David Gillick, Muireann O’Connell, and LauraLynn patron Miriam O’Callaghan. And with several well-known Cork personalities signed up to attend our inaugural Cork event is set to be an amazing day. Attendees can walk, jog, or run for their 30-minute time slot and are required to fundraise €250 per 30-minute slot.

LauraLynn’s 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge will take place at Virgin Media Park, Cork on 22nd May for 12 hours and on the grounds of LauraLynn, Leopardstown, Dublin for 24 hours from 22nd to 23rd May. To register or for more information, see www.lauralynn.ie/ treadmillchallenge