More state funding needed by: My Canine Companion, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

21 April 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
Funding must be provided for service dog organisations – says Cork Govt party Senator
The government must provide state funding for organisations that place assistance dogs with people with disabilities, a Fine Gael Senator has said this month.
Senator Eileen Lynch is calling for a dedicated statutory funding scheme to be provided to these not-for-profit organisations to ensure that they may continue to operate and expand their services.
A Service Dog is defined under Irish law as a highly trained dog that is specifically trained to assist a person with a disability. For a dog to be recognised as a Service Dog, it must be fully trained and registered with a relevant organisation.
Currently three organisations in Ireland provide assistance dogs. All three happen to be headquartered in Cork: My Canine Companion (Buttevant), Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (Little Island) and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (Model Farm Road). Whilst Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind receive some limited funding, My Canine Companion and Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland rely solely on fundraising and donations.
Senator Lynch said
“Service dogs are not a luxury, they are assistive supports and are as essential as a mobility aid or communication device, yet we have no dedicated statutory funding scheme for them. This undermines our commitment to equality, independence and inclusion.
“The Joint Committee on Autism in June 2023 noted, ‘the Committee believes that the State must also invest in organisations providing autism assistance dogs, such as Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI)’.
“This lack of funding has negative effects for all parties involved. There are issues with limited supply and long waiting lists.
“Service dog providers are unable to meet the growing demand and waiting lists are often two to three years long, during which time individuals are left without the support.
“As a disability advocate who works closely with families, I have seen the life-changing impacts these highly trained animals can have. This is a blind spot we must address, and investing in service dogs is not just about compassion, it’s about rights and efficiency, and it is also about fairness”