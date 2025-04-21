More state funding needed by: My Canine Companion, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

21 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Funding must be provided for service dog organisations – says Cork Govt party Senator

The government must provide state funding for organisations that place assistance dogs with people with disabilities, a Fine Gael Senator has said this month.

Senator Eileen Lynch is calling for a dedicated statutory funding scheme to be provided to these not-for-profit organisations to ensure that they may continue to operate and expand their services.

A Service Dog is defined under Irish law as a highly trained dog that is specifically trained to assist a person with a disability. For a dog to be recognised as a Service Dog, it must be fully trained and registered with a relevant organisation.

Currently three organisations in Ireland provide assistance dogs. All three happen to be headquartered in Cork: My Canine Companion (Buttevant), Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (Little Island) and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (Model Farm Road). Whilst Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind receive some limited funding, My Canine Companion and Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland rely solely on fundraising and donations.

