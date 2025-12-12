O’Shea Welcomes Funding for Ovens and Doneraile River Projects

12 December 2025

By Mary Bermingham

Cork North West Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul O’Shea has welcomed new Government funding for two important river restoration projects in County Cork—Ovens Bridge (Bride River) and Doneraile Weir 1 & 2—as part of the national Barrier Mitigation Programme.

The programme, led by Inland Fisheries Ireland, will invest €13.6 million in 103 projects nationwide to remove, or mitigate obstacles such as weirs and bridge aprons that block fish passage and disrupt river flow.

Deputy O’Shea said “I’m very pleased to see both Ovens and Doneraile included in this round of funding. Restoring natural flow in our rivers is essential for salmon, eel, and other species, and for improving overall water quality. These works will strengthen biodiversity and protect two valuable local waterways. I will continue working with IFI and the Department to support their delivery.”

The Ovens project will improve fish passage at the Ovens Bridge apron on the Bride River, while the Doneraile works will address two weirs on the Awbeg River to reconnect habitats and improve ecological health.

Both projects will progress over the coming years in line with national commitments under the EU Nature Restoration Law and the Water Framework Directive.