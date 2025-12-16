Aer Lingus to fly two new routes from Cork to Nice and Santiago de Compostela next summer

16 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

News from this month: Addition of two new Aer Lingus European routes to Nice and Santiago de Compostela.

Commencing on May 6 and June 1 respectively, the two new routes are complemented by the extension of Aer Lingus’ route to Prague from a winter-only service to a year-round service. The addition of Nice and Prague today bring to six*, the number of new Aer Lingus routes that have been announced within the last 12 months. As part of the Irish flag carrier’s 2026 Summer schedule, Aer Lingus will operate its popular summer sun services to Málaga, Faro, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca, Bilbao and Bordeaux, along with daily services to London Heathrow and Aer Lingus Regional services to Bristol and Glasgow.

Nice

The jewel of the Côte d’Azur, Nice is nestled on the French Mediterranean coastline. Visitors can stroll along the famous Promenade des Anglais, the most iconic stretch of seafront in Nice, lined with palm trees and overlooking the clear, blue waters of the Baie des Anges. The colourful, winding, narrow streets and alleyways of the old town (Vieux Nice) are a big attraction for visitors, while art lovers can visit the Marc Chagall National Museum and the Matisse Museum, celebrating two of France’s most iconic artists. Summer in Nice offers attractive temperatures, ranging from 20°C – 27°C and visitors can sample local delicacies like socca (a golden, crisp pancake made from chickpea flour), pissaladière (a savoury tart topped with caramelised onions and anchovies), tourte de blettes (a pie filled with chard, raisins, and pine nuts) or the world-famous salad Niçoise. Flying into Nice, visitors can opt to travel a little further along the Côte d’Azur to the cities of Cannes, Antibes or even venture on a day trip to the principality of Monaco. Aer Lingus will fly twice weekly from Cork to Nice next summer, with flights operating on Wednesday and Saturday. The service will operate from May 6, 2026, through September 30, 2026.

Santiago de Compostela

A city steeped in spirituality and culture, Santiago de Compostela is best known as the final stop on the world-renowned Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route. Its UNESCO-listed Old Town is a maze of cobbled streets leading to the awe-inspiring Cathedral of Santiago, constructed between the 11th and 13th centuries. Beyond the city’s religious significance, Santiago is home to lively tapas bars, traditional Galician cuisine including the famous tarta de Santiago (almond cake) and a unique folk music culture. Santiago is the gateway to the wider Galicia region, with historic links dating back to both the Celt and Roman civilisations. The bustling port cities of A Coruña and Vigo are a convenient train journey away, while Cape Finisterre (or “Fisterra”), which was known to the Romans as the “end of the world”, boasts some of the most remarkable coastal scenery on mainland Europe. Aer Lingus will fly twice weekly from Cork to Santiago de Compostela next summer, with flights operating on Monday and Thursday. The service will operate from June 1, 2026, through October 22, 2026.

Prague

Having started on October 23 last, Aer Lingus’ popular Prague service will extend to a year-round service with twice-weekly flights, on Monday and Thursday. The service will operate through October 22, 2026.



Welcoming the exciting Aer Lingus summer schedule announcement, Head of Aviation Business Development & Communications at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said: “Christmas has come early for us here at Cork Airport as we announce two new routes for summer 2026 with our friends at Aer Lingus. Nice and Santiago de Compostela are two fantastic cities, and both open up the options for visitors to explore the wider regions surrounding them – whether that is the Côte d’Azur or Galicia. Prague is an amazing Christmas market and summer destination and wonderful to see it going year-round. We are delighted to see Aer Lingus expanding and freshening their offering from Cork. They have a loyal customer base who will only travel Aer Lingus and insist on Cork, and these new routes will delight that loyal base and more.”

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, added: “Aer Lingus customers in Cork and southern Ireland now have even more destinations to choose from as Nice and Santiago de Compostela join our European network. Both destinations are rich in culture, cuisine, and offer charm in abundance. With Prague also moving to a year-round service, we’re ensuring our customers have even greater flexibility and choice next summer.”