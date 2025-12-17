Mahon and Carrigaline artists feature on 2026 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar

17 December 2025

By Tom Collins

Two prizewinning artworks by Cork students have been chosen to illustrate the 2026 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar, just published, and will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.

Two of 13 artworks selected, ‘Kanderstag-24’, by 14-year old Emma Fenny, from Carrigaline Community School, features throughout the month of April, whilst ‘Beneath The Blue, Love Floats Too’, by 7 year-old Cork student Krishavraj Karthikeyan, from Gaelscoil Mhachan, Machain, will appear during the month of September.

Both Special Merit Award winners in this year’s 71st competition, their artworks were commended by the adjudication panel as ‘demonstrating high levels of skill and creativity.’

Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations nationwide.