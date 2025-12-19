Super fast “National Broadband Ireland” connections now available near Skibbereen, West Cork

19 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has said that almost 3,700 Cork premises in its Skibbereen deployment area can now avail of a high-speed fibre broadband connection. The includes the rural surrounds and townlands of Skibbereen, Aghadown and Castlehaven.

82,000 premises in Co Cork are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Cork will receive €314m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 3,693 Cork premises in the Skibbereen deployment area that can join the NBI network™. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living nearby to visit nbi.ie and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Cork, including the rural surrounds of Clonakilty, Eyeries, Kinsale and Meelin. There is a total of 58,687 premises that can now pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 17,914 connections made so far.

Network build works are also continuing across Cork with build works in progress for over 6,500 premises near the Grenagh deployment area, due to be connected by the end of next year. Signing up to the NBI email notifications is the easiest way to get the most up-to-date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that almost 3,700 Cork premises in the Skibbereen deployment area can now order high-speed broadband services through the NBI network™. This will enable those who connect to experience the life-changing benefits of high-speed broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second.

“Overall, almost 58,700 homes, businesses and farms in Co Cork can now order a high-speed fibre connection to the NBI network™. This includes the rural surrounds of Clonakilty, Eyeries, Kinsale and Meelin. We are working hard on the ground to progress other areas of the county through engineering survey, design and construction phases. We are encouraging Cork residents to visit the NBI website to check their Eircode and sign up for updates.”

National Rollout Progress

NBI has now passed over 439,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband with over 158,000 now connected. The average take-up rate of 35% is well ahead of projections and international comparisons and surpasses 60% in areas of the country where the network has been live for 18 months.

Choosing a Broadband Provider

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 72 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the NBI network™ and 66 are certified to provide connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the NBI network™, visit nbi.ie.

Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progress in their area.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 955 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Cork include Castletownkenneigh Community Centre and Ionadh Áise, Renaniree. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also now connected for educational access as part of the NBP.