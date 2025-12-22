Increased Community Services Programme Funding for Cork Organisations

22 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the announcement by Minister of State Jerry Buttimer TD confirming €59.4 million in funding for the Community Services Programme (CSP) in 2026, with several community organisations across Cork set to benefit with enhanced funding. The funding will support vital services and employment provided by CSP supported organisations in Cork, including:

Cloyne Diocesan Youth Services

Charleville Community Care and Garden Services

Duhallow Community Food Services

Avondhu Blackwater Partnership

IRD Duhallow

Ballyhoura Development

Comhlacht Tithe Soisíalta agus Forbairt an Tsuláin Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta (Ballyvourney)

The revised funding rates, effective from 1 January 2026, will see increased annual contributions per full-time equivalent post for organisations with high and medium funding needs, as well as an increase in funding for all CSP supported manager positions. More than 50 organisations nationally will move to a higher funding category as part of a targeted effort to support those facing the greatest financial pressures.

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy O’Shea said “These Cork based organisations provide essential services that strengthen communities, support employment and address local social and economic needs right across the county — from Cork City to North Cork and Mid Cork. I am very pleased to see this additional investment in the Community Services Programme, which recognises both the rising costs faced by community organisations and the invaluable work they carry out on the ground every day.”

Deputy O’Shea also welcomed confirmation that the CSP Programme will open to new applications in early 2026, creating further opportunities for Cork-based social enterprises and community groups to access long-term, sustainable support. “The CSP has proven to be a strong and effective model for supporting community-led services where private or public provision is limited. I would encourage eligible organisations in Cork to engage with the programme when the new application process opens,” he added.

As part of Budget 2026, the CSP Programme received an additional €4 million, bringing its total allocation for 2026 to €59.4 million. The programme is administered by Pobal on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

Deputy O’Shea concluded by saying “I will continue to work closely with community organisations across Cork to ensure their voices are heard and that they receive the support they need to continue delivering vital services into the future.”