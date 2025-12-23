South Munster Citizens Information Publishes Annual Report

23 December 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

South Munster Citizens Information (SMCIS) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing the organization’s continued commitment to providing essential services, resources, and support to citizens across the South Munster region.

The Annual Report highlights key achievements, including significant growth in service delivery, an expansion of outreach programs, and an increased focus on digital services in response to evolving community needs. SMCIS continues to serve as a trusted source of free, independent, and confidential advice on a wide range of issues including social welfare, housing, employment rights, consumer rights, and more.

Key Highlights of the 2024 Annual Report:

Increased Service Usage : In 2024, South Munster Citizens Information staff dealt with over 48,500 queries from clients. Social Policy Returns : We submitted 895 Social Policy returns, mostly relating to social welfare queries. These reports underscore SMCIS’s role in advocating for citizens on issues related to social justice and equality. The organization successfully collaborated with local authorities and national policymakers to address gaps in services and improve citizens’ access to vital supports Specialist Services : SMCIS offices co-ordinated Free Legal Aid Clinics for clients in need, as well as hosting the Ombudsman service on a monthly basis in the offices and fixed outreaches in Cork Prison and Cork University Hospital. Volunteer and Staff Recognition : The report also celebrates the dedication of the SMCIS team, including its staff and volunteers, who have been integral in delivering services with empathy and professionalism. Their collective efforts have ensured that SMCIS continues to be a pillar of support for those in need. Looking Forward : Looking to the future, SMCI aims to expand its range of services, with a special focus on access to digital services and literacy issues, and tackling the challenges posed by Ireland’s evolving social landscape.

“2024 has been a year of significant progress and growth for South Munster Citizens Information. We are deeply committed to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of everyday life, offering trusted advice and advocacy at every step,” said Elaine Clifford, Regional Manager of South Munster Citizens Information Service. “As we move into the future, we will continue to innovate and adapt, ensuring that our services remain accessible and relevant to the people of South Munster.”

The full 2024 Annual Report can be accessed on the South Munster Citizens Information website at https://publications.snap.ie/view/56144724/2/

About South Munster Citizens Information

South Munster Citizens Information is a nonprofit organization providing free, confidential, and independent advice to individuals across the South Munster region. Its services cover a wide range of issues, including social welfare, consumer rights, housing, and employment. SMCI’s mission is to empower individuals and enhance their understanding of rights and services available to them.