24/7 mental health and wellbeing support over Christmas and New Year

24 December 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

As part of an ongoing Winter Healthcare information campaign, HSE South West is highlighted the various mental health supports available to anyone feeling overwhelmed or in distress.

For some, the festive period can bring extra stresses and challenges, whether they are emotional, financial or personal. Loneliness can be an issue for some.

HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention Martin Ryan urged those who may be struggling not to suffer alone.

“This might be a challenging time and might bring up difficult emotions. We want to remind people that there is always someone available to talk to you, and you don’t have to feel alone. There are free services, open 24/7, with people ready to provide support, point you in the right direction or simply to listen. It takes strength to pick up the phone and ask for help, but remember that there is support available.”

Some of the services are:

The Samaritans on 116 123 – see www.samaritans.ie

Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 – see www.pieta.ie

Childline on 1800 666 666 – see www.childline.ie

The Spunout “Text About it service” is available by texting ‘hello’ to 50808.

In addition, the HSE www.yourmentalhealth.ie website has tips and can signpost you to various supports.

As always, anyone in mental health distress should contact their own GP during surgery hours or SouthDoc out-of-hours on 0818 355 999. If someone is in immediate risk, contact the emergency services by calling 999 or 112.

HSE South West Resource Officers for Suicide Prevention are distributing posters and wallet cards with the support details of support service.

In a video message with advice, Martin Ryan added:

“At this time of year, it’s also worth reminding ourselves of the things we can do to look after our own health and well-being, including eating well, taking some exercise and doing things with others – again, see yourmentalhealth.ie for more,” said Mr Ryan

He listed six ways to maintain health and wellbeing, including keeping active; talking about issue; eating and sleeping well; drinking less alcohol; doing something you enjoy; staying in touch.

Martin Ryan added:

“Our routines can be disrupted at this time of year, but it’s important to maintain a balance. Things like good sleep and diet are the foundation of good mental health and wellbeing. In the midst of the busy season, remember to take some time to do something for you. Take half an hour, go for a walk, play a game, read a book – whatever you really enjoy. And 10 minutes of exercise, even a gentle walk, can make a big difference.”