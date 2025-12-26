Christmas pest-proofing tips from Rentokil

26 December 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Rentokil is reminding households to stay alert for pests seeking warmth and shelter as winter temperatures drop. Common festive preparations, such as retrieving decorations from attics, lofts, and garages, or bringing home a Christmas tree, can unintentionally provide entry points and opportunities for unwanted visitors to enter the home.

Rentokil recently recorded a 12% increase in rat-related enquiries for the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year and continues to see seasonal rises in callouts for rodents and other seasonal pests at this time of year. This highlights the need for extra care as families prepare their homes for Christmas.

Key pests to be aware of during festive preparations include:

Rats and Mice: Drawn to food sources and warm spaces, rodents can chew through wires, insulation and stored decorations, resulting in costly damage.

Cluster Flies: Often found in attics in large numbers, becoming a nuisance when disturbed.

Clothes Moths and Wood-Boring Beetles: Capable of damaging fabrics, decorations and wooden structures.

Bird Activity: Old nests are frequently discovered when accessing attics; these can block ventilation and harbour secondary pests like mites.

Grey Squirrels: May enter attics seeking shelter and nesting sites during winter.

Colm Moore, Regional Technical Manager with Rentokil, comments: “Each Christmas brings its own pest risks. Attics, decoration boxes, garages and warm homes can all provide ideal conditions for pests escaping the cold. With a few simple preventative steps, homeowners can significantly reduce the chances of an infestation and enjoy a pest-free festive season.”

Rentokil’s Christmas pest-proofing tips:

Check decoration boxes before bringing them indoors: Open them outside first and look for signs of insects or rodents, such as droppings, nesting material, or gnaw marks.

Inspect Christmas trees: Both real and artificial trees can harbour insects or eggs.

Avoid edible decorations: Swap food-based items like gingerbread or candy canes for non-edible alternatives.

Keep clutter to a minimum: Dispose of wrapping paper, packaging, and unused items promptly to reduce hiding spots.

Inspect attics and storage areas: Watch for signs of pest activity, including droppings, nests or damage.

Rodent-proof your home: Consider long-term professional solutions such as Rentokil's Flexi Armour barriers.

By taking preventative measures now, households can avoid costly disruptions and ensure unwelcome guests do not spoil their celebrations.

More information is available on Rentokil’s website.