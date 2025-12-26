€7.2 million funding boost for Cork schools

26 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Fiana Fáil TD for Cork North-West and Minister for Special Education & Inclusion, Michael Moynihan, has welcomed a major investment of €7.2 million for schools across Cork. The funding, delivered via the Minor Works and ICT grant schemes, aims to modernise classrooms and ensure school buildings remain fit for purpose.

The Department of Education and Youth will begin issuing €3.3 million in Minor Works grants this week. These funds are devolved directly to primary and special schools, giving local boards of management the autonomy to fast-track essential maintenance and small-scale improvements.

Furthermore, a dedicated €3.9 million for ICT infrastructure is scheduled for release in January 2026. This will benefit all recognised special, primary, and post-primary schools across the county, helping to bridge the digital divide.

Minister Moynihan commented, “I am delighted our schools now have the financial certainty they need for the year ahead. This €7.2 million investment is about more than just buildings, it’s about ensuring every child in Cork, from our largest towns to our smallest rural villages, learns in an environment that is safe, modern, and digitally equipped.

“By devolving the Minor Works Grant, we are trusting our local school leaders. They know their buildings best and are in the best position to decide what money should go towards.

“In terms of technology, the €3.9 million ICT allocation is a vital step in preparing our students for the future. We want our young people to be more than just consumers of technology, we want them to be competent, critically engaged learners who can thrive in a digital economy.”

“Maintaining our schools is an investment in our children’s health, safety, and future. I am proud to see this funding delivered to the heart of our communities here in Cork,” concluded Minister Moynihan.