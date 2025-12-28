2026 Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally will take place over 3 days beginning on Friday 13th March 2026

28 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Motor Club, who in 2026 will celebrate their 50th anniversary, are pleased to announce

some preliminary details of the 2026 Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally which will take

place over three days beginning on Friday 13th March.

Steve Davis once again takes on the role of Clerk of the Course, and the rally will be the

second round of the NAPA Autoparts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

As always, the West Cork team aim to make the event as competitor friendly as possible,

and there will be a total of sixteen stages on the 2026 rally which will begin with two stages

in darkness on the Friday evening, the first of which will start in Clonakilty town centre.

A later Friday start will allow crews to complete recce and scrutiny during the day before

starting the rally later that evening.

Saturday will feature eight stages with some classic tests in store while Sunday’s six stages

will prove equally as demand for crew and car alike. Approximately 50% of the route is the

same as last year offering familiarity alongside fresh challenges for the competing crews.

The excellent Clonakilty Park Hotel will once again be the rally headquarters, and more

information will become available for the event in the coming weeks.