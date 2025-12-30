Irish Festivals and Events to look forward to in 2026 and dates for your diary!

30 December 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

2026 Festivals

Ireland’s festival scene is gearing up for an exciting year in 2026, with a lineup of events to suit every age and interest. From artisan food and live music festivals, to sporting and cultural showcases, outdoor adventures, science extravaganzas, and spine-tingling scare attractions, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a first look at some of the key events to mark in your diary for the year ahead.

17–19 APRIL: Wander Wild Festival, Killarney, Kerry

Killarney’s mountains, lakes, and ancient woodlands will once again explode into life as Wander Wild Festival – Ireland’s premier outdoor and wellness festival – returns from 17th-19th April 2026. Now in its 5th year, the festival offers over 120 adventure and wellness events in one of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes, the 26,000-acre UNESCO-protected Killarney National Park, along with a buzzing Basecamp and full line up of evening entertainment. Whether you are an adventure seeker, nature lover, or a wellness devotee you will leave the weekend with a deeper connection to nature, a renewed sense of fulfilment, and meaningful new connections. For more see www.wanderwildfestival.com



24–26 APRIL: Waterford Festival of Food

Waterford Festival of Food is one of Ireland’s largest and longest-running community food festivals. The three-day event which takes place in the scenic harbour town of Dungarvan and surrounding villages, is a vibrant showcase of the flavours, landscapes and personalities that define this food region. While the 2026 programme has yet to be announced, visitors can expect one-off food experiences, pop-up dining in unexpected locations, guided taste tours, engaging talks, high-profile guest chef events, and food-themed workshops. . The festival will also feature foraging walks, bus tours to farms and mountains, live cooking demonstrations and its famous Sunday market in Dungarvan Market Square, Ireland’s largest outdoor food market.! For more see www. waterfordfestivaloffood.com/

29 APRIL – 3 MAY: Cork International Choral Festival, Cork City

One of Europe’s longest-running choral festivals returns to fill Cork with harmony, energy and exceptional vocal talent. Each year, choirs from around the world gather for competitions, workshops, cathedral performances, informal sing-alongs and uplifting pop-up events across the city. From elite international ensembles to community choirs sharing the joy of group singing, the festival brings music into every corner of Cork. Full programme details will be announced shortly. For more see www.corkchoral.ie/

26 MAY – 1 JUNE: Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, Waterford and Cork

Operas, recitals, concerts, food and fun await at 26 events across 13 historic homes and venues along the Blackwater Valley, centred around Lismore and the spectacular grounds of Lismore Castle. Mozart’s Don Giovanni, directed by Tom Creed and performed by the Irish Baroque Orchestra under Peter Whelan, is the 2026 headline opera at Lismore Castle. Handel’s Acis and Galatea will be performed at St Carthage’s Cathedral. The Dromore Yard concert series returns, alongside recitals, dining, schools’ events and free BVOF Open Air performances in Lismore, Dungarvan, Youghal and Castlemartyr. The festival is expected to welcome more than 5,000 visitors across eight days. Further details and booking at blackwatervalleyopera.ie. Seas on brochure

31 MAY (SUNDAY): Analog Devices Cork City Marathon, Cork

The Analog Devices Cork City Marathon with a Full Marathon, Half Marathon or 10k option is- one of Ireland’s most inclusive and community-driven marathons and a standout event on the international athletics calendar. The 2026 Half Marathon will host the Athletics Ireland National Half Marathon Championships, drawing elite athletes as well as thousands of club and recreational runners. Each route showcases Cork’s character and scenery, from vibrant city streets to iconic landmarks such as Blackrock Castle and the Jack Lynch Tunnel. Participants are also encouraged to support charitable causes through the event’s message, Your Race, Their Hope. For full details visit www.corkcity.ie//cork- city-marathon/

JUNE 6th & 7th : Cork Carnival of Science, Fitzgerald Park, Cork

Cork’s Fitzgerald Park transforms once again into an open-air science playground for one of Ireland’s largest free family STEM festivals. Expect hands-on discovery zones, live shows, experiments, maker workshops, and dozens of interactive exhibits designed to ignite curiosity in visitors of all ages. With roaming entertainers and a fun, accessible carnival atmosphere, it is the ultimate celebration of science through play. For more see www.corkcity.iecork- carnival-of-science/

JUNE 18th – 21st: TuneFest Dungarvan, Waterford

This lively celebration of traditional Irish music returns with ticketed concerts, pub sessions, instrument workshops, a busking contest plus the Gig Rig on the town square in Dungarvan. TuneFest brings together acclaimed musicians and rising talent for an unmissable weekend of rhythm, tunes and community connection. With its friendly atmosphere and packed programme of tradtastic performances, the festival creates a warm buzz throughout the town’s live music venues and waterfront spaces. For more see www.tunefest.ie/

6–10 JULY: Cork Week, Royal Cork Yacht Club, Crosshaven, Co. Cork

A highlight of Ireland’s sailing calendar, Cork Week is renowned for exhilarating racing, lively shoreside events and the warm hospitality of the world’s oldest yacht club. Sailors from Ireland and abroad head to Crosshaven for competitive action on the water and a welcoming programme on land, with family activities, food, music and maritime culture taking centre stage. More information is available at corkweek.ie.

12–16 AUGUST: Cork on a Fork Festival, Cork City

Cork’s vibrant food culture takes centre stage during this five-day celebration of flavour and creativity. Cork on a Fork brings together talented chefs, unique dining and hospitality experiences, and incredible local produce – Cork is home to more than 60% of Ireland’s artisan producers. Taste your way through the city with unique dining experiences, street feasts, free talks and demos, food trails, brewery and distillery tours, and lots of family fun. It’s a delicious way to explore Ireland’s Food Capital! For more see www.corkonaforkfest.ie

4–10 OCTOBER: Space Week Ireland (Nationwide)

Ireland’s national celebration of space science and STEM returns with talks, workshops, observatory sessions, creative collaborations and hands-on learning experiences in schools, cultural spaces and community venues across the country. Space Week encourages participants of all ages to look up, ask big questions and explore our place in the universe. The full nationwide programme will be released closer to the date. For more see spaceweek.ie

22–26 OCTOBER: Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, Cork City

Ireland’s biggest and longest-established jazz event has been a cornerstone of the cultural calendar since 1978. Each year, Ireland’s biggest city-based music festival draws over 500 musicians and over 100,000 music fans to Cork City. The 2026 festival promises an exceptional line-up of Irish and international musicians, exciting new collaborations, late-night parties, boat sessions and the much-loved spectacle of brass bands parading through the city streets. Headline acts will be announced in early 2026. For updates visit guinnesscorkjazz.com.

OCTOBER: The Nightmare Realm, Dublin

The Nightmare Realm, is an adrenaline-fueled Irish production like no other—fusing Hollywood-style set design, cinematic production, live performance, and chilling storytelling into one unforgettable experience. Think open-world gaming meets Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. From the moment you step inside Ireland’s No. 1 Halloween experience, you’ll be stalked by demons, thrown into nightmares, and immersed in a world where fear becomes entertainment. Every October, the Realm is rebuilt from the ground up—something no other Halloween event in Europe dares to do. Plans are already in place for a full new experience in October 2026. See thenightmarerealm.ie for more details.

DECEMBER: Have a Dinotastic Christmas Experience at Newpark Hotel Kilkenny

Christmas at Jurassic Newpark continues to be one of Ireland’s most unique festive traditions, where twinkling lights, roaring dinosaurs and outdoor play offer the ultimate festive fun for families. Each year the park transforms into a winter wonderland. Children can wander through the festive fairy and dino trails, see a live crib and other animals at the petting farm, and enjoy the highlight of every visit- meeting Santa and his cheerful team of elf helpers. Full details for the 2026 experience will be announced closer to the season, but families can expect the same sense of wonder, warmth and escapism that makes Jurassic Newpark a bucket list experience or Christmas break destination! For more see www.jurassicnewpark.com or follow @jurassicnewpark on Facebook and Instagram for festive updates.

Croke Park Santa Experience

Looking ahead to Christmas 2026, Croke Park is expected to once again bring festive magic to the heart of Dublin with the return of its much loved Santa experience at the GAA Museum. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Cusack Stand, the immersive family event is anticipated to transform the iconic home of Gaelic Sports into Santa’s festive training camp, complete with interactive skills zones, behind the scenes dressing room fun, a private meet and greet with Santa himself, and access to the award winning GAA Museum and seasonal trails throughout. Blending Irish sporting heritage with Christmas storytelling, the experience has become a firm favourite for families in the run up to the big day, with full details, dates and ticket information to be announced later in the year. For more see www.crokepark.ie

We hope this roundup of festivals and events to look forward to in 2026 gives you a bit of food for thought and music for the soul to start thinking about your culture and experience bucket list for the year ahead!